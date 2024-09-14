Inside Tom Jones' family life – from close bond with son Mark to sporty grandaughter

Welsh singer Sir Tom Jones is one of the original panel members of The Voice and the iconic star dubbed the 'silver fox' has quite the fan following.

We love it when the veteran singer bursts into one of his classic hits or namedrops one of his famous pals! It's pretty remarkable that the 84-year-old legend is still holding his own in the spotlight.

Tom joined The Voice in 2012 (Getty Images)

Tom has led a fascinating life, from hitting the big time in the sixties with a string of top ten hits, to numerous Las Vegas concerts, meeting Elvis and being knighted by the late Queen in 2005.

How much do you know about Sir Tom's home life with his family though? Read on to find out more…

Children

Tom is dad to his son, Mark, who he welcomed with his late wife Linda shortly after their wedding in 1957.

To support his young family, Tom took a job working in a glove factory. He was later employed in construction before his singing career took off. Mark followed his father into the music industry and became Tom's manager in the 1980s.

Tom and his son Mark (Getty Images)

Fans are often surprised when Tom and Mark pose together, with the duo appearing as brothers, thanks to their 17-year age difference. Tom has even commented on this and joked that the duo are "more like brothers" during an appearance on BBC Radio 1.

Tom also has another son, Jonathan Berkery, who was born in 1987 - thirty years after his first child Mark was born. The Sex Bomb singer had a short relationship with model Katherine Berkery during one of his US tours and then discovered she was pregnant. While a DNA test confirmed that Tom was the father, the two have never met.

Speaking to The Daily Mail, Tom's son Jonathan spoke about his desire to speak to his father "before it's too late." Opening up, he said: "I do not want help with my career or anything like that. I just want to meet my father before it's too late. As we both know, life is too short to let the important things pass by, so let me know when you get a chance."

Grandchildren

Tom is grandfather to his son Mark's two children, Alex, 39, and Emma, 35. Alex once represented Wales in the Commonwealth Games as a full bore rifle shooter.

Tom with his son Mark and grandchildren (Getty Images)

Speaking to the BBC in 2023, Sir Tom revealed that he was now a great-grandfather, saying: "I've got a great-grandson now, it's a wonderful thing to see your family grow. I remember my grandkids being born and seeing them growing up. Now they're wonderful adults and they're having a family now, so all that is very important to me as an older person."

Parents and sibling

Tom was close to his parents Thomas and Freda (Getty Images)

Tom's father was Thomas Woodward (1910-1981), a coal miner, and his mother was Freda Jones (1914-2003). Tom has one sibling, a sister named Sheila Davies.

Tom pictured with his mother and sister (Getty Images)

The star was extremely close to his mother and was said to be devastated at her passing; Freda has nursed a teenage Tom through his tuberculosis illness when he was 13.