Inside Victoria Beckham’s 50th birthday party, from celeb-filled guest list to Spice Girls reunion

Victoria was carried out of Ozwald's, a private members club in Mayfair, at 2.30am by her husband David - KGC-305/453

It’s like the behind-the-scenes arguments never happened. Beaming with joy, the Spice Girls - more like the Mature Mothers - reunited at the weekend to celebrate Victoria Beckham’s 50th birthday at a party said to have cost a quarter of a million pounds.

In front of just a select few family and friends - including the Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise - the all-girl group performed Stop, a hit from 27 years ago, at Oswald’s, currently the fanciest private members’ club in London.

David Beckham recorded the history-making singalong on his phone and offered fans a 12-second video clip on his Instagram account. The entirety of the Spice Girls had last performed in public in 2012 at the closing ceremony of the London Olympics.

Victoria - the artist formerly known as Posh Spice - also posted the video on her matching Instagram account. Accompanied by the hashtag “Spice Up Your Life”, the video notched up 40 million views in a little more than 14 hours.

Mrs Beckham's party is said to have cost a quarter of a million pounds - Instagram

On her Instagram account, Mrs Beckham, who now earns a living as a fashion designer and brand, wrote: “Best night ever! Happy Birthday to me! I love you all so much!”

Prompting speculation a full-blown reunion could be just round the corner, the ex-Spice Girls not only sang in harmony (and in tune) but also recreated the same famous dance steps they had managed back in 1997 when Stop was first released.

It was impressive stuff given that Victoria Beckham has been on crutches caused by a gym injury that broke her foot. She hobbled into the venue on crutches but wearing high heels rather than the surgical boot she had been confined to for the past few weeks.

The former bandmates Geri Horner (Ginger Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby), Melanie Chisholm (Sporty) and Melanie Brown (Scary) were clearly delighted to be celebrating the landmark birthday. Ginger and Scary have already passed 50.

The birthday party attracted an A-list crowd to the Mayfair venue, that included not only Cruise but also the actors Salma Hayek, Jason Statham and Eva Longoria, who is godmother to the Beckhams’ only daughter Harper. Also enjoying the celebrations were the model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, the chef Gordon Ramsay, singer Marc Anthony, who is godfather to Cruz Beckham.

Friends of the family insisted that despite the glamorous guest-list, what made Mrs Beckham, a mother-of-four, the happiest was to have her fellow Spice Girls show up.

Tom Cruise was one of the A-list guests attending the party - MEGA

“It meant the world to Victoria that they were all there,” a friend told Mail Online. “They were a huge part of her life and they shared so much together. They were special days and so, of course, to have them there to mark her 50th was just wonderful for her. It made everything so perfect.”

One of the last to arrive at the venue was Geri Horner, dressed in a glamorous white diamante dress, although absent was her embattled husband Christian Horner, the boss of the Formula 1 team Red Bull, who was investigated and then cleared of inappropriate behaviour towards a female colleague.

The party was the culmination of a series of celebrations to mark a birthday that fell on Wednesday last week.

Prior to the event, Mrs Beckham posted pictures wearing one of her own creations alongside her children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper as well as David Beckham, the footballer turned football club owner. She posted ahead of time: “Can’t wait to celebrate with my friends and family.”

Geri Horner was one of the last people to arrive at the party and without her husband Christian

The Beckhams then kicked off Saturday night with pre-drinks at the couple’s £30 million mansion in Holland Park, according to reports, before the trip across town to Oswald’s where Cruise arrived as a good samaritan helping a photographer up who fell as the star made his way inside.

Her daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz Beckham, with whom it has been reported she had once had issues, was unable to attend the celebrations after she had to rush to her grandmother’s side but posted a tribute to her mother-in-law on Instagram, writing: “I love you so much and love being your dance partner forever.”

She missed out on party bags given to guests on their departure which each contained £500 worth of branded Victoria Beckham goods, including a candle and scent.

When it was time to go home in the early hours of Sunday morning, David Beckham did what all good husbands do: he gave his tired and emotional wife a piggy back out of the club.