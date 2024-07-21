The Inspiration Behind Michelin's Most Creative Dishes

While the ambiance of a Michelin-starred restaurant can set the stage for what's to come, the food is what lands the accolades. Michelin tasting menus are often derived from the chef's experiences and can take hours to develop and serve.

"Traveling has had a huge impact on my creative process," Chef Mark Donald of Scotland's The Glenturret Lalique Restaurant tells Tasting Table. "I have learnt from each experience in Copenhagen, London, and Australia, and retrospectively enjoyed them all. Different countries and locations all have different vibes, too, as well as produce and guest culture." He explains that he plans his menus holistically, considering not just his own whims, but the restaurant's team and guests, while building menus.

Chefs have texture, colors, and themes to consider when deciding the best way to present their creations. The process requires both vision and artistry, as even a basic recipe can be transformed with an elevated plating. Whether it's bread shaped into the form of mushrooms or a dish that has been deconstructed and recreated in a new way, creativity fuels these unique dining experiences. "In order to keep up with the title 'restaurant destination,' you need to continue being extremely creative by not copying other chefs," Chef George Papazacharias of Athens' Michelin-recognized Delta restaurant explains. "That's where the conceptual creation of food comes from because there you have to keep up and copy as close as possible the nature itself."

Developing Culinary Excellence

Chef Tom Kitchin of Michelin-starred The Kitchin echoes this sentiment. As told to Tasting Table, nature and the seasons drive Kitchin's process. "Every time a new season begins, my trusted suppliers bring me a wealth of fresh new produce, and that's often where the inspiration for a new dish will come from," he says. "The ingredients themselves, and the way they are found or paired in nature together can often be a great starting point for a creative dish, and often also influences the way we present our dishes."

Whether inspiration is borrowed from traditional recipes or seasonal ingredients, the meal is a statement. "A dish can happen in an instant or it could be on the back burner for years potentially, until it just comes out at any time," says Donald. "It could be a color, a shape, nostalgia that inspires me, or simply that it suddenly just comes to me in the shower." One chef recalled on Reddit spending over one year perfecting sorbet and collected dozens of notes and sampling versions before the desired recipe was achieved. Though creative processes may vary from chef to chef, the results of Michelin-starred meals are uniformly and recognizably exquisite.

