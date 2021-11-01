Looking for more of the best deals, latest celebrity news and hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

No matter what your level of skill you have in the kitchen, we're all looking for ways to make preparing meals easier.

One way to make enjoying your favourite foods easier is through a multipurpose kitchen appliance — like the Instant Pot Max 6 Quart Multi-Use Electric Pressure Cooker.

$181 $212 at Amazon

What is it?

The 6-quart pressure cooker allows you to set time, pressure level, delay start and warm your food to be ready to serve when you’re ready to sit down and enjoy.

This model of the über popular Instant Pot can cook meals quickly while using 70 per cent less energy. In addition to meal preparation, the electric pressure cooker allows you to do at-home canning, perfect for making your own sauces and jams to store for months to come. Each unit is designed with 13 safety features like steam release, safety lid lock detection and overheat protection to provide you peace of mind while in use.

What people are saying

The Instant Pot Max 6 Quart Multi-Use Electric Pressure Cooker currently boasts an impressive 4.7-star rating based on more than 2,400 customer reviews. Shoppers have credited the pressure cooker for helping them create rice, soups, pasta, seafood and more without making a mess in the kitchen.

"It took me a while to get used to but it has become my staple," one shopper said of the pressure cooker.

"For small batch canning this is awesome," another wrote.

"It cooks faster and has more preset options," an Amazon shopper said, adding that they feel comfortable walking away from the appliance while in use.

Although there are plenty of positive reviews, there are still things to consider before you buy. Some Amazon shoppers said that although it promises to cook food faster, they didn't necessarily notice a difference in cook time.

Other shoppers have complained that six quarts isn't large enough to prepare enough food for a large family.

Verdict

Amazon's latest Instant Post sale is great if you're looking to upgrade your current pressure cooker that boasts plenty of safety features.

While shoppers have given the Instant Pot Max 6 Quart Multi-Use Electric Pressure Cooker an impressive star rating, this might not be best for a large family looking to prepare enough food with leftovers. However, if you're cooking for one or two people, this might be for you!

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

