The Instrumentalist by Harriet Constable review – compelling tale of Vivaldi’s musical protege

In the 18th century, Venice’s figlie di coro was widely regarded as the best orchestra in the republic. It was comprised of girls from the Ospedale della Pietà, an orphanage established by wealthy individuals and run by nuns. Unwanted babies – those that had escaped being drowned – were “posted” through a tiny hole in the orphanage’s wall. They were given shelter and a musical education, as well as enduring gruelling domestic work, before they were married off or took the veil.

However, a talented few joined the orchestra and performed in churches and private houses, earning money for the orphanage. Despite their skill, members of the orchestra often had to play behind screens because they were disfigured – scarred from the pox or missing eyes and toes. Antonio Vivaldi served as violin director at the orphanage from 1703 to 1715. Anna Maria, a violin prodigy at the tender age of eight, became his star pupil.

Journalist and documentary-maker Harriet Constable’s compassionate coming-of-age tale, inspired by true events, explores youthful ambition and the allure of fame. Anna Maria’s obstinacy and outspokenness sit uneasily with her status and the period, but Constable understands the power music has to sustain us – her mother was a classically trained musician and she grew up playing the flute and piano. Anna Maria sees colours when she plays, her instrument “an extension of her own body”, and her all-consuming obsession to be the best, to become first violinist and win acclaim as a maestro are vividly described. As her career takes off, however, she becomes increasingly isolated.

Constable is good on atmosphere. Her admirable research and careful accretion of detail as she describes life in Venice, inside and outside the orphanage, gradually work their magic. The pace picks up in the final quarter when Anna Maria’s success and talent as a budding composer threaten to eclipse that of her mentor, and their relationship turns to one of rivalry. Her attempts to emerge from Vivaldi’s shadow and shape her own future are compelling.