Iris Law's dramatic new look as she joins Gigi Hadid on the runway

MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 20: Iris Law walks the runway at the Versace fashion show during the Milan Womenswear Spring/Summer 2025 on September 20, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage) (Daniele Venturelli)

Iris Law continues to make a name for herself in the modelling industry as she walked the runway for Versace on Friday during Milan Fashion Week.

Iris Law walks the runway at the Versace fashion show during the Milan Womenswear Spring/Summer 2025 (Daniele Venturelli)

The 20-year-old daughter of actor parents Jude Law and Sadie Frost strode confidently down the catwalk wearing a light purple dress with a yellow floral pattern over purple and yellow bikini bottoms.

The daring look was paired with orange platform high heels and a matching purple bag.

Iris' bold look was out of this world (Getty)

Most striking, however, was Iris' platinum blonde hair, styled short with a heavy fringe, and she shared a behind-the-scenes photo of how the stylists created the bold look.

Iris shared BTS of the dramatic look (Instagram)

Iris first shaved her hair during filming her debut acting role in the series Pistol, which detailed the rise of British punk.

She told British Vogue in an interview: "I wanted to do something that felt liberating. The day I shaved my head, I changed my life. I've never done anything like that before."

Iris Law is our current short hair style crush (Getty)

She told the magazine how she popped a bottle of Moët once it had been shaved.

She said: "I looked in the mirror and thought it was going to be emotional but it wasn't. It felt so positive. I'm just so confident in it that I don't care."

Alongside Iris, mum-of-one and supermodel Gigi Hadid also walked the runway, in an asymmetrical dress with a similar floral pattern, accessorised with red tights and strappy square-toed heels.

Gigi's hair was also short, in a neat bob with subtle makeup and a dark red lip.

Gigi looked poised and confident as she took to the runway (Getty)

Her appearance comes as Gigi celebrated daughter Khai's fourth birthday.

Sharing rare pictures of her daughter, Gigi wrote via Instagram: "Our girl is 4 today and we celebrated all week!!! She loves animals (fantastical ones too), music, baby yoda, all things nature & bugs, Descendants, anything squishy or miniature, and if possible - will be in the water from dawn til dusk.

The couple shared doting pictures with their little girl (Instagram)

"She is curious, adventurous, loving, and oh so witty. Khai- it is my life's greatest joy and pride to be your mama!!!! Thank you for the four best years of my life- you remind me to live life to the fullest every day, in the most simple & beautiful ways. Your possibilities are endless, my sweetest love !!!! YODA BEST."

Gigi Hadid revealed her daughter Khai's full name (Instagram)

Zayn Malik also wished his daughter well, adding one photograph of the father-and-daughter duo. He wrote: "Happy birthday to the most important person in my life, I love you more than words allow me to express, beyond proud to call you my daughter..

"Grateful for every second I get to spend next to you, as you become the incredible person I know you already are."