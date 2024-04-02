Is it already Prime Day? These 'amazing' earbuds are 73% off on Amazon — get them for just $40

Save a whopping 73 per cent on these Monster earbuds (Amazon Canada).

Headphones can be a notoriously expensive investment, especially if you're keen on big brand names like Beats, Apple or Bose. However, a quality pair of earbuds doesn't always require a triple-digit price tag. The Monster N-Lite 203 AirLinks Wireless Earbuds, for example, have racked up thousands of five-star reviews on Amazon and right now, they're under $50. Currently on sale for 73 per cent off (yes, seriously!), the Monster earbuds offer a playtime and immersive stereo sound that rival big-ticket brands. Check out the details below to learn more and shop the limited-time sale.

The fine print

Making it easy to tune in or out with noise control, these Monster earbuds have a lightweight design that's meant to feel weightless in your ears. You can choose from three ear tip sizes to get your perfect fit — and make sure that you don't have to constantly adjust their position.

They feature a sweat- and water-resistant design, as well as hands-free stereo calling, volume and noise control on the exterior touch controls for added convenience.

These earbuds also boast up to 30 hours of use on a single charge to ensure long-lasting use.

Are they worth it?

⭐️ 4.3/5 stars

💬 5,900+

🏆 "Exceeded my expectations in every aspect."

With a 4.3-star average rating from more than 5,900 customer reviews, these wireless earbuds are a top choice among Amazon shoppers — especially at their sale price.

One reviewer who purchased these earbuds on sale noted that they are "well worth the cost" and "feel super expensive." They added that you'll want to "snap these up, even as gifts."

Another reviewer said they would "highly recommend" these "really amazing earbuds."

"Three years old and still working well," raved a third.

While shoppers have praised these earbuds for their longevity and "incredible" battery life, some reviewers reported connectivity issues, making these better suited for listening to music than taking important phone calls.

"The microphone or related connectivity seems to be a bit of an issue," reads one review.

The verdict

Given that the Monster N-Lite 203 AirLinks Wireless Earbuds have earned a solid reputation among shoppers, their current sale price makes them an even better deal.

As long as you don’t mind that they work best when listening to music or entertainment on your devices, you’ll likely enjoy these headphones for years to come.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.