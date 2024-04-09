Is striving for a 'goal body' healthy? Canadian shares tips on the best approach to weight loss and body goals

Welcome to Ask A Dietitian, a series where Yahoo Canada digs into food trends and popular nutrition questions with registered dietitian Abbey Sharp.

Abbey Sharp gives us the scoop on weight loss and "goal bodies" in the Ask A Dietitian series. (Canva)

In a world dominated by social media images of fitness models and celebrities, the concept of a "goal body" has become pervasive. But is this obsession with achieving a specific physique healthy?

Registered dietitian Abbey Sharp recently responded to an online troll who questioned why they should listen to her if she doesn't have a "goal body." The social media user then commented again on one of Sharp's TikTok videos, claiming a goal body is one "20 pounds lighter" than Sharp's.

The dietitian responded saying: "If I was 20 pounds lighter... I would be officially very underweight... Which tells me I would need to be physically sick and malnourished for people on the internet like that, to respect my evidence-based content." Sharp then added, "My body is not my business card... And for the record... I f——— love the body that I have."

As a dietitian, Sharp says body positivity and weight loss can co-exist, as long as your "body goals" are coming from a place of self-care. She told Yahoo Canada how to set a 'goal body' and how to approach weight loss in a healthy, sustainable way.

What is a 'goal body'?

When asked about the notion of a 'goal body,' Sharp noted, the term is "often used on the internet to describe a specific physical appearance that an individual aspires to achieve."

This ideal, the dietitian explained, is "heavily influenced by social media, where we see images of fitness models, athletes, celebrities and influencers setting trends." What we tend to see online, she added, is a goal body "being one of a thin woman with defined abs, but not to defined or muscular, with an equally conventionally attractive face to match."

It can create negative body image, it can impact our mental health, it increases our risk of disordered eating.

Unrealistic body goals can harm our mental health, especially when personal outcomes from diets or workout plans don't live up to these standards.

Body positivity and weight loss: Can they coexist?

While the allure of a 'goal body' is strong, especially in the age of social media, it's essential to approach body goals with a mindset of health and self-respect. (Getty Images)

While Sharp said she prefers the term body neutrality — as "body positivity" wasn't conceptualized for straight size folks like herself — her interpretation is that it depends on intention. When it comes to weight loss or weight gain, she said, it also has to come with healthy intentions.

I don't believe that wanting to change your body means you inherently don't love or respect your body.

"If the intention is coming from a place of self-care, and it's a choice made freely without any external pressure, then it can coexist with a body-neutral or body-respect mindset," Sharp said.

"I think it's important to go after whatever your goal is... from a place of self-care and body appreciation," she explained. This perspective can help to steer individuals away from the scarcity mentality and toward sustainable change.

How to set realistic and healthy body goals

By emphasizing behaviors over the scale, people can avoid the disappointment linked to the uncontrollable nature of weight numbers. (Getty Images)

Highlighting the pitfalls of social media as a standard for body goals, the dietitian advised people "remove social media as their inspiration or standards for their goals," emphasizing that what is often portrayed is not always attainable or healthy.

Instead, Sharp advocates for SMART goals (Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant and Time-bound) and a focus on health rather than just weight loss. "When we're focusing on the behaviors that we can actually control, the weight loss is often a side effect," she said. "If we're obsessing over the number on the scale as being our sole goal as our sole marker of success, we're setting ourselves up for a bit of disappointment."

Addressing weight loss from a nutritional standpoint, the dietitian underscored a "slow and steady and sustainable" approach. She noted, "if you can't do it for life, there's really no point in taking on that diet."

Sharp also advocated for a personalized pace of weight loss, typically around one to two pounds a week, and recommended working with a professional.

What to if you have body image issues

Limiting exposure to unrealistic social media standards and focusing on health-oriented goals can foster a more positive self-view. (Getty Images)

For those grappling with body image issues, the dietitian's advice is to first "work with a licensed therapist to help you improve your relationship with your body and food."

Sharp warned against the potential triggers of weight loss diets for those struggling with body image, and advocated for a focus on health-oriented goals and positive self-talk.

"Weight loss, especially when you have struggled with body image issues... It's never just about the calories; it's never just about eating a salad instead of a burger. There's always an emotional piece that often needs to be addressed first."

