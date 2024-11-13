This unofficial holiday is kind of a big dill. Here's everything a gherkin lover could need to get the pickle party going.

Let this unofficial holiday remind us to keep calm and pickle on! (Getty)

Pucker up! Nov. 14 marks National Pickle Day, the holiday when pickle lovers unite to celebrate this delicious creation in all its crunchy, sour, spicy, sometimes-sweet glory.

People have been making pickles for more than 4,000 years — Cleopatra was supposedly a fan and credited them for her beauty. It's believed that Christopher Columbus brought pickles to North America, and by the 1650s, Dutch farmers in New York were selling pickles by the barrel. These days, Americans eat an astounding 20 billion pickles per year, according to industry association Pickle Packers International. That's a boatload of brine!

To help you relish every moment of National Pickle Day, we rounded up pickle-related deals and promotions from restaurants and shops across the country. Prefer to celebrate at home? We also asked chefs to weigh in on the best pickles you can get at the grocery store, plus we found some fun gherkin-themed gear that'll dill-light any pickle fan, just in time for holiday gifting!

National Pickle Day 2024: Top pickle deals and promotions

On Nov. 14, you can get a free serving of fried pickles at Zaxbys fried-chicken restaurants as an add-on for any purchase of $20 or more through the app.

Nov. 14 is the last day Jimmy John's will be selling its limited-edition Picklewich subs, which swap the usual French bread for giant kosher dills.

PopUp Bagels locations in New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts are offering a limited-edition pickle cream cheese made in partnership with Grillo's Pickles through Nov. 19.

Casey's has introduced a new Pickle Wrap Pizza — topped with cream cheese, ham, bacon, mozzarella, cheddar and thick-cut pickles — at select locations in Minnesota and Iowa through Dec. 3.

The Original Pickle Shot is taking 20% off online orders of two or more bottles of pickle brine-infused vodka on Nov. 14.

Through Nov. 14, Kent's Market in Utah is offering Food Club Pickles (16 ounces, select varieties) for $1.49.

Best supermarket pickles, according to pro chefs

Amazon Bubbies Pickles Spicy Bread & Butter Chips Food Network star Jeff Mauro (aka the Sandwich King) knows pickles — he sells his own relishes under the brand Mauro Provisions. "Our Honey Pepper Relish, besides my son Lorenzo, it is my greatest creation. It's sunny, sweet, spicy, crunchy and funky all at the same time," he says. At the supermarket, he gravitates towards Bubbies Pickles, especially the Spicy Bread & Butter Chips. "They're thoroughly addictive with a tangy sweet and spicy flavor. Amazing on the side of any steak or meatloaf!" John Kanell, cookbook author and founder of Preppy Kitchen, is another Bubbies fan: "They pack a really well-balanced flavor profile and they always have a great crunch," he says. "Their Bread & Butter Pickles are my go-to for sandwiches and hamburgers." $10 at Amazon

Amazon Grillo's Pickles Classic Dill Pickle Spears Owen Han, TikTok's "King of Sandwiches" whose debut cookbook, Stacked, just came out in October, says Grillo's Pickles are the freshest available. Chef Vi Nguyen, director of culinary operations at Thompson Restaurants based in Reston, Va., also loves Grillo's: "The first time I ever tried these, I was hooked. I love that they come refrigerated and have a great garlic flavor and freshness about them!" $8 at Amazon

Wickles Wickles Original Pickles Wickles is a staple in the South, but Jason Ufema, co-owner of Shy Bear Brewing Company, keeps them stocked at home in Pennsylvania: "I am generally obsessed with Wickles Pickles," he says. "Their original recipe is that perfect combination of sweet, sour and spicy, with a nice balance of garlic and dill. These pickles are the perfect topper for our buttermilk- and curry-marinaded fried chicken sandwich. The flavor cuts through the decadent nature of this sandwich like a hot knife through butter." $8 at Walmart

Amazon Maille Pickles Original Cornichons Looking for something with extra bite? Paul Pszybylski, California Pizza Kitchen's vice president of culinary and executive chef, says these cornichons from French brand Maille are his go-to. "They are perfect on the side of a charcuterie plate with beautiful meats and cheeses, or with simple roast pork loin and potatoes with stone-ground mustard. I'm a fan of Gibsons and I have even added them to cocktails instead of pickled onions." $6 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $7 at Target$8 at GoPuff

Fun pickle-themed gear

Amazon Accoutrements Archie Mcphee Pickle Air Freshener Who wouldn't relish the scent of dill wafting through their car? Okay, maybe this isn't for everyone, but devout pickle lovers will get a kick out of this silly gift. $6 at Amazon

Amazon Delight Naturals Dill Pickle Lip Balm This balm hydrates chapped lips with organic beeswax, coconut oil and olive oil — but what really makes it impressive? Its realistic pickle flavor! $4 at Amazon

Amazon Speedy Pros Soft Baseball Cap Heads up: Any pickle lover will appreciate this adjustable dad hat. Its embroidered design is, dare we say, subtle?! $23 at Amazon

Amazon Accoutrements Pickle Bandages Cuts and scrapes are no laughing matter, but they seem a little less serious when you cover them up with a dill-shaped bandage. And these get nearly 1,000 five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers, so can you really go wrong? $10 at Amazon

Amazon Kikiniko Pickle Fork 2 Pack Pickle Grabber These utensils are for the pickle lover who really wants to get down to business: Each has three stainless steel prongs at the end for spearing pickles. They also work on other jarred foods like olives. $10 at Amazon

Amazon 'Grillo's Presents Pickled: 100 Pickle-Centric Recipes to Change Your Life' The name of this book says it all. Written by the founders of Grillo's Pickles and chef Raphael Jacob Khutorsky, it includes recipes for pickling all kinds of foods, plus pickle-forward dishes like dips, sandwiches and even slushies. $20 at Amazon

Etsy The Neighborgoods Pickle Big Dill Dish Towel Washington, D.C.-based The Neighborgoods turns pickle spears into works of art. This adorable design is made with water-based inks printed onto unbleached cotton, machine-washable towels. $18 at Etsy

Jenny Lemons Jenny Lemons Mini Pickle Hair Claw Clip Hair claws are back, and they're better than ever if you're going off this delightful design. It's hand-painted to look like a pickle and boy, does it pack a (stylish) punch! $12 at Jenny Lemons