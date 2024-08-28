"I've banned family from kissing my baby - peck left my tot struggling to breathe"

A new mum has banned friends and relatives from kissing her baby - after a peck on the cheek left her newborn struggling to breathe. Gianna Morrone, 26, was "really nervous" when her tot, Joseph, two months, caught a bad cold after being kissed by a friend with a cold. The tot needed to take a nebuliser - an electric machine which sprays medicine into the lungs - four times a day for a week, in case the virus spread to his lungs. Now, Gianna won’t even let family members give him a kiss or a cuddle - and says more awareness needs to be raised over the dangers of kissing newborns. A newborn's immune system isn’t usually fully developed until they’re three months old, according to John Hopkins Medicine.