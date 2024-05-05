"I've been trapped in my home for 12 years by badgers and mould"

A woman says she’s been left a prisoner in her own home for the last 12 years after it was made unsafe due to mould - and burrowing BADGERS. Rae Boxley, 52, said she is forced to sleep upright on an armchair in her living room after her mould-ridden property left her suffering with breathing problems. She has been embroiled in a bitter dispute with her local council due to the state of her home, which has 'black slime' on most of the furniture and attracts slugs. Rae claims Dudley Council has done nothing to solve the issue after she estimates £10,000 worth of damage was caused to her belongings. She says she can't store her clothes in her drawers because mould spores ruin them so she now keeps all her garments in carrier bags instead.