J. Lindeberg, Glenmuir Collaborate on Modern Golf Capsule

J. Lindeberg is leaning more heavily into its golfing roots.

For the holiday season, the Swedish brand has collaborated with the Scottish golf brand Glenmuir on a collection of men’s and womenswear.

The collection blends Glenmuir’s traditional history in the sport with J. Lindeberg’s modern aesthetic in an offering that is technical as well as stylish. And the campaign features Todd Clements, a professional golfer and J. Lindeberg ambassador.

The menswear offering includes a hybrid windbreaker sweater that is lightweight, water-repellent and windproof, 100 percent merino and cashmere sweaters and a knitted polo in a relaxed fit in either solids or a tartan check jacquard.

The women’s assortment also includes both a performance polo as well as one from merino wool, along with a tech skirt with stretch attributes.

The J. Lindeberg x Glenmuir capsule includes sweaters.

“We are delighted to announce our collaboration with J. Lindeberg, a brand that shares our commitment to quality, innovation and style,” said Mikhel Ruia, managing director of Glenmuir. “Since 1891, Glenmuir has been dressing generations of golfers and this partnership represents an exciting fusion of our rich Scottish heritage, dedication to craftsmanship and prestige with J. Lindeberg’s modern Scandinavian design and stylish aesthetic.”

Neil Lewty, creative director of J. Lindeberg, added: “Partnering with Glenmuir has been an inspiring journey for us at J. Lindeberg. We’ve always been about pushing the envelope and working with a brand steeped in such rich history allowed us to create something fresh and truly special. The J. Lindeberg x Glenmuir collection is about honoring golf’s past while boldly redefining what modern golfwear can be.”

The collection will be available beginning Monday at J. Lindeberg stores, select retailers and premium golf resorts as well as online on both brands’ websites.

