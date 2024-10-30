J. Press and Buck Mason's New Collab Is Pure Americana

Some sequels are better than the originals—just look at Star Wars, The Godfather, Terminator. Also, Buck Mason and J. Press. The maker of easy Californian classics and the Ivy-based tailoring giant are dropping the second iteration of their ongoing collaboration today, and if you thought the original was good, you're in for a treat.

Don't get me wrong. When Buck Mason and J. Press first joined forces back in July, we were delighted. But the newest installation is all about giving J. Press' refined East Coast icons—namely, the iconic navy blazer, the Shaggy Dog Sweater, and the Gloverall Monty duffle coat, as well as an assortment of tees and button-downs—the laid-back, West Coast treatment.

"The initial capsule was more of a teaser offering with plans to expand collaboration further for the fall/winter season," Robert Squillaro, chief merchandising officer of J. Press, tells Esquire.

Buck Mason x J. Press

"From the first collection to the second, you see the Made in the USA products going from tees to jeans to shirting, and now to tailoring," says Kyle Fitzgibbons, chief creative officer of Buck Mason. "And it gave us the opportunity to do riffs on some iconic Made in the UK pieces, like the Shaggy Dog and the Gloverall duffle coat. When you think about J. Press, you think about certain iconic pieces, and those pieces happened to stretch between seasons. It's really one collaboration broken into two parts."

Sure, some pieces from this installation of the collab are Made in the UK, but this collection is pure Americana—J. Press's New Haven roots are the DNA, and Buck Mason's timeless Venice Beach style is giving it a remix. The Shaggy Dog Sweater, which comes in five colors for this collection, is a textured, hairy style made of a single piece of Shetland wool from at the same mill in Scotland that J. Press has been using for more than 80 years. It's got refined coastal vibes, but not overly so; jeans and loafers and an overpriced latte pair well.

Buck Mason x J. Press

The Duffle Coat is an East Coast, WW2-inspired staple crafted from brushed wool, imbued with an easygoing, relaxed fit. Even the two oxford shirts in this collection, quintessential Ivy League styles, are given a dose of California cool, with a reworked hemline and a distinctive chest pocket.

Fitzgibbons says, "We've been really focused on the recreation of military clothing and casual separates. It was important to collaborate with a brand that was so integral to Ivy, to what became Hollywood style, and what became a version of California Jazz style. This was an opportunity to collaborate on iconic pieces that J. Press has launched and represented within the menswear archive through our lens of 'timeless California quality.'"



Buck Mason x J. Press

"It was just a matter of time before we decided to do something together," says Squillaro. "We not only share a similar DNA, but we also both emphasise made in America as much as we can."

The second collection from Buck Mason and J. Press is now available to shop online and in stores.

