Jada Pinkett Smith makes Instagram account private following cryptic post

Jada Pinkett Smith has yet to speak out about why she has decided to change the status of her social media account (Getty Images)

Jada Pinkett Smith has recently made her Instagram account private.

The Red Table Talk host appeared to make one last post before limiting who can view her profile on Monday, September 2, where she wrote about belonging to another person.

“A man can CHOOSE to belong to someone,” the post began. “And if he does... he is considered noble. A woman is told she MUST belong to someone or ... she is not worthy.”

“Even in some of our great religious traditions, the goddess is rendered powerless without her male counterpart. And in others, the spiritual influence of the feminine, of Mother ... is not even recognized.”

The post continued: “We mere mortal women are worthy simply because we exist! And those of us who have cultivated our Queendom within our inner kingdom and have a deep relationship with the Great Supreme ... if we so CHOOSE to bond with someone from this space ... we will erect monumental love and give birth to treasures.”

Her message ended as she told anyone who saw the post to not “bond in fear” because they are “greatness.”

The Girls Trip actor has yet to speak out about why she has decided to change the status of her social media account or what exactly her post was about.

Jada has previously been open about her personal life after revealing back in October 2023 that she and her husband, actor Will Smith, were separated for the last seven years. The estranged couple originally got married in 1997 and share two children: 26-year-old Jaden and 23-year-old Willow in addition to 31-year-old Trey from Will’s first marriage.

In an interview with People at the time, she was asked about the state of her marriage when she said, “We’re still figuring it out” before admitting that they had been separated for six years during the 2022 Academy Awards.

“We’ve been doing some really heavy-duty work together,” she continued. “We just got deep love for each other and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us.”

The two have yet to legally divorce.

The actor later told Hoda Kotb on Today why she thought her marriage with Will was “fractured” before they separated. “Why it fractured, that’s a lot of things,” she said in the interview.

While discussing their decision to separate, Jada said both of them had been tired of trying to preserve their marriage. “And I think by the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying. I think we were both kind of just still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be,” the Red Table Talk host said.

She said she had made a promise that she and Will wouldn’t get a divorce and although she had considered breaking that promise, Jada could never go through with it. “I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce. We will work through whatever,” the actor said. “And I just haven’t been able to break that promise.”

Earlier this year, in May, the two made their first red-carpet appearance, since announcing the separation, at the premiere of Bad Boys: Ride or Die in Los Angeles, California.