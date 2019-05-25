James Charles has cancelled his Sisters tour following the Tati Westbrook drama

From Cosmopolitan

Just when we thought the James Charles drama was over and done with, the YouTuber posted another set of Instagram stories - this time revealing that he's cancelling his Sisters tour.

The 20-year-old was due to begin the tour on 26th June in Philadelphia, before travelling across the US and finishing in LA a month later. However, after a dramatic few weeks and a lot of backlash about his ticket prices, he's now cancelling the whole thing.

Speaking on Instagram stories, James said: "Obviously a lot has gone on in the past few weeks which has led to many people, including myself, wondering what’s going to happen to the tour.

"We’ve officially come to the very, very tough decision that I am cancelling the Sisters tour.

"I know this sucks and people are going to be sad and upset about it, trust me, I’m not happy either."

WELL. Let's unpick that a little, shall we? When he first announced the tour, many fans claimed that the ticket pricing (which ranged from $52.50-$500), seemed like a lot for his fans who are primarily young teens.



James replied to the backlash at the time, saying: "I am sorry that we disappointed many of you. We have worked very hard to put this tour together and want it to be accessible for everyone & an amazing experience no matter the ticket."

Since then, he's been caught up in the drama between him and fellow YouTuber, Tati Westbrook, and despite both of them seemingly calling a truce after a bunch of videos about their fallout, James hasn't exactly been flavour of the month. However, he pointed out that the decision to cancel the tour was his alone.

"I want to make it very, very clear, I made the decision to pull the tour,’ he said. "This is 100% my decision, none of the venues or brands pulled out. It was almost completely sold out, less than 1% who bought tickets called for refunds

"The Sisters tour is not being cancelled because I was cancelled, let’s make that clear. I made the decision for a lot of different personal reasons."

He continued: "The main reason I’m deciding to pull the plug on tour is that the next few weeks and months, I said I wanted to take time for myself and to be with people that love me, and focus on things that make me happy. Which is make-up, and being with friends and family.

"I want to take a little bit of time off to get my head back where it needs to be. I know it sucks, and people are going to be sad, I know it’s going to be embarrassing for me. I agree. This is not something I’m happy about either but it’s a decision that needed to be made.

"Because of all the stuff, I feel like I can’t deliver the best version of James right now, and that sucks, but I’m working on it."

Whew.

