James Charles shuts down those sex tape rumours in the best way

It seems like there's a beauty YouTube scandal every other week. This week, however, James Charles is speaking out, not about a poorly pigmented palette, no, something of an all together different nature - that his sex tape is currently circulating the inter web.

According to the account Sister Twitter, James' video has allegedly been making its way around Instagram, leaving the beauty community shook.

As if he didn't have enough on his plate, earlier this week James received some pretty serious shade from the Dailymail, who referred to him as a "virtually unknown blogger," ouch. In true sister sass, James came back with the best response...

“virtually unknown” and “8000 screaming fans” should not be used in the same sentence lol @DailyMailUK pic.twitter.com/rrcd9EEqEs - James Charles (@jamescharles) January 28, 2019

We digress. Back to the sex tape. Fans Tweeted that they had accidentally stumbled across the said video after it had popped up on their Instagram feed. Nothing like an unsolicited sex tape to wake you up on a Wednesday morning, huh?





Did James Charles sex tape leak...I opened my insta feed and someone posted it - alicia ❦࿎ (@lcvelana) January 29, 2019







so i just watched what’s supposedly james charles sex tape...i’m scarred - alex (@vintagechambiee) January 29, 2019

yall,,, i think i just saw james charles sex tape??? im CRYING - dev (@evildevin) January 29, 2019

James finally put the rumours to rest, saying: "apparently my sex tape is going around!!??? this is exciting news to me considering i'm still very much a virgin lol."

apparently my sex tape is going around!!??? this is exciting news to me considering i'm still very much a virgin lol - James Charles (@jamescharles) January 29, 2019

Well, guess that answers that, then.

