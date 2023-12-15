James Jordon inundated with support as he reveals 'warrior' daughter Ella has been hospitalised

(Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

James Jordan and wife Ola have had a stressful few days as the former Strictly professional revealed that their daughter, Ella, had been hospitalised following an infection that turned out to be tonsillitis and a chest infection.

The dancer shared a picture of Ella lying in a hospital bed with an IV drip and a small tear running down her face. James was so proud of his young girl, as he shared: "My little warrior!! We are still at Pembury Hospital but she has finally turned a corner after 5 days and long nights of fighting an extremely high temperature."

Explaining what happened, the 45-year-old shared: "It started Monday but on Wednesday night things got pretty bad and temperature was 40+ so took her to A and E at roughly midnight where a doctor gave her a quick look over and said it was a viral infection and told us to continue with Calpol/Ibrofen and take her home and it would take its course.

"I did try to say it seems more like a chest infection than a viral infection but I'm not the expert. He also told us that it wasn't because he had listened to her chest. After getting her home we kept a log of every time we gave her Calpol and then Ibuprofen (2 hours apart) alternating. After 2 more terrible nights of her temperature staying around 39 - 40 and her throwing up several times in her sleep. And even though we felt we were maybe wasting the doctors and nurses time and would look like overprotective parents - we decided to take her back to A and E."

James and Ola Jordan's daughter Ella was taken to hospital (Instagram)

James continued: "WELL!!! What a totally different experience - we were met by caring and fun nurses who were 100% attentive and by a doctor that was so thorough and taking nothing to chance. Ella clearly looked not well and was sent straight to X-Ray - and almost immediately had bloods taken by a totally amazing team of nurses, who I thank massively. The results came back as her having a chest infection and tonsillitis.

"They have now had to put her on an IV for the antibiotics because she's been ill for so long and now very ill."

The former Strictly star shared an update with fans (Instagram)

Finishing off, he concluded: "Anyway, the moral of the story is - go with your gut parents. We knew it was something more serious. I'm just angry with myself I didn't push harder. But to be honest I didn’t want to be a [expletive] to them. It's just a shame sometimes you have to because of some people’s incompetence.

"Then on the flip side, today we experienced the opposite end of the spectrum by sheer brilliance from a wonderful team of people. This post might go down like a lead balloon for me to even dare say anything negative about the NHS. But I will do anything for my baby girl."

James and Ola welcomed their daughter in 2020

James was immediately supported by his fans, with Coleen Nolan saying: "Ahh thinking of you all.. so scary when it's your kids. Good on ya for going with your gut. Glad she's on the mend," and a second added: "You know your own child better than anyone, hope she's home and better in no time."

A third posted: "Omg poor little princess hope you get well soon sending big hugs," and a fourth penned: "Good for you! Glad Ella is on the mend. And thanks to all the NHS staff caring for all our little ones."

The couple are doting parents to their young (Getty)

James and Ola welcomed their daughter via Caesarean section at 9.20am on 27 February 2020. Sharing their happy news with HELLO!, new mum Ola gushed: "As soon as they put her on my chest, she stopped crying and opened her eyes and looked at me. Our bond was there from the first second."

The professional dancers, who have been married since 2003, have had a difficult three-year journey to become parents, which saw them turn to IVF. Opening up about the exact moment they first laid eyes on Ella, James recalled: "It's horrible to watch someone you love go through surgery and you feel so helpless. Every time a machine made a noise I was asking what was going on."