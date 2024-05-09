James Middleton shares adorable spring family photo

Alizee Thevenet and James Middleton attend the Bulgari gala dinner to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee and unveil the 'Jubilee Emerald Garden' high jewellery set at Westminster Abbey on July 1, 2022 in London, England (Dave Benett,Getty)

James Middleton was besotted on Wednesday when he shared the most adorable family photo.

Princess Kate's brother, 37, took to the official Instagram account for his dog lifestyle company, Ella & Co, with two beautiful spring photos of himself alongside his family dogs: Zulu Inka Luna Mabel Nala & Isla. In the images, James was gazing at his pooches while standing in a beautiful, flowering field.

"A magical moment in the bluebells. I think spring has definitely now sprung….finally," he penned alongside the post.

James couldn't have looked more content and donned a chequered blue and white shirt, navy blue trousers and a black gilet adorned with his company's name.

Meanwhile, his pack of dogs looked equally as settled enjoying the sunshine and incredible spring flora.

One fan commented: "Beautiful [red love heart emoji] look at the way your furry kids look at you with so much [red love heart emoji]."

Ella & Co. is inspired by James' therapy dog Ella who sadly passed away in January last year.

As well as being the doting dog dad to his four-legged friends, James is the adoring father to his son Inigo, whom he shares with his wife, Alizeé Thervenet.

The couple welcomed Inigo in October and have since shared occasional updates for fans alongside the infant.

Upon Inigo's arrival last year, James shared the most adorable series of photographs. The featured image showed the baby holding a tiny photo of Ella, which was an incredibly important moment for James.

He wrote: "We have settled into our new life as parents and I’ve told him all about Ella and that if it wasn't for her he wouldn’t be here today and that we miss her greatly. The dogs have been fantastic at welcoming their little brother into the pack (although Inka needs to know the teddybears are not all for her…"

Since he arrived, Inigo has changed so much. The latest photo of the little one was shared on James' birthday in April.

The father-son duo looked so sweet together, twinning in matching berets for a candid selfie from inside their Berkshire home.