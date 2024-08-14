James Middleton shares glimpse of rustic living room

The Princess of Wales' family have all maintained a high level of privacy when it comes to their personal lives and spaces, which means glimpses inside Kate, Pippa and James' homes are few and far between.

Carole and Michael Middleton's son makes the rare exceptions to promote his dog food company Ella & Co. The latest photo appears to have been taken inside a living room, where two chocolate spaniels Ned and Bea sat next to freeze-dried raw topper.

James shared a photo of two dogs inside a stunning monochrome living room (Instagram)

The hardwood floors had been partially covered with a cream patterned rug, which tied in with the beige walls and neutral curtains. Black accents created an industrial aesthetic, including a painted side table holding a plant and a lamp, and the edge of the fireplace.

Alizee Thevenet and James Middleton attend the Bulgari gala dinner to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee and unveil the 'Jubilee Emerald Garden' high jewellery set at Westminster Abbey on July 1, 2022 in London, England (Dave Benett)

A pale grey softly patterned sofa sat in front of the window and had been topped with a soft cream blanket and ebony velvet scatter cushions. Not only does the space feel like a cosy family home, but the monochrome colour scheme would be a clever choice for raising a young family.

James' young family

James and Alizée's son Inigo was born in October (Instagram)





Since the two dogs in the picture are not any of James' six pet pooches Zulu, Inka, Luna, Mabel, Nala and Isla, it's not clear whether this is his personal home or a photo sent in by a customer.

James and his wife Alizee, who got married in France in 2021, welcomed a baby boy called Inigo in October. Announcing his son's birth, he shared a series of photos of the newborn at their vast £1.45 million family home in Berkshire, located near James's parents Carole and Michael's mansion, Bucklebury Manor."

James has shared glimpses of his country home in Berkshire (Instagram)





He has been in our lives for just a few weeks but they have been the most special of my life getting to know our beautiful baby boy," the doting dad wrote in the caption.

"No matter how prepared I thought I was… I was not prepared for the overwhelming emotion of meeting Inigo for the first time and the love for my darling Alizée as we became three.

The family live with six pet dogs (Instagram)





"We have settled into our new life as parents and I’ve told him all about Ella and that if it wasn’t for her he wouldn’t be here today and that we miss her greatly. The dogs have been fantastic at welcoming their little brother into the pack (although Inka needs to know the teddy bears are not all for her…)."

Rustic home

The country chic interior of their family home includes rustic wooden accents, which were visible in a new video James shared in June 2024.

The dad of one, 37, shared a hilarious clip to the viral "I'm looking for a man in finance" audio. One moment saw either Mabel or Isla sitting at a beautiful country table covered with a mustard-hued tablecloth and 'reading' a copy of Country Life magazine. See the video below.

A vase full of purple summer flowers sat on top of a log-like coaster, while a wooden chest sat in the corner of the room, topped with a glamorous candle.

James and Alizee left London in search of the countryside





The couple had previously lived in London, but they explained they had always had an affinity with the countryside.

James wrote in The Telegraph: "We are country people and love going out for long walks, but one of the key reasons we wanted to live in the countryside was our six dogs."

