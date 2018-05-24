Jamie Dornan Shows You How To Dress For Golf

From Esquire

Golf is one of those rites-of-passage inextricably linked to masculine success. We do 'business' on the course. We 'seal deals' why trying not to scuff it into the rough and embarrass ourselves. Even presidents chew the diplomatic fat over a round.

In short: it's likely to come up at some point, even if you're not already a golf fanatic. So you might as well dress the part, like Jamie Dornan.

Photo credit: Getty Images More

The Hugo Boss Pro-Am Team Tournament saw the 36-year-old actor pull off a classic, all-white look with clean lines, using summer staples: a perfectly fitted polo shirt, shorts that break just above the knee and fresh trainers. No novelty argyle or fringed golf shoes here - just easy minimalism.

To replicate, enlist well-fitting separates and remember: less is more. And maybe crunch those Q2 numbers beforehand, too, just to be sure.

