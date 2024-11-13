Jamie Lee Curtis quits X in apparent Trump protest
The 65-year-old horror film icon is one of a growing number of social media users who are quitting the platform after Trump, 78, awarded X CEO Elon Musk a role in his forthcoming government. Her account now directs to a landing page which states: "This account doesn't exist. Try searching for another." Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Curtis shared a screenshot of her deceased X page and wrote in a caption… "God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change.”