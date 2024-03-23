Jamie Lee Curtis tells Princess of Wales conspiracy theorists to stop

Hollywood star Jamie Lee Curtis has called for people to stop pedaling 'conspiracy theories' about the Princess of Wales - Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images North America

Hollywood star Jamie Lee Curtis has called for people to stop peddling “conspiracy theories” about the Princess of Wales, as celebrities have apologised for speculating about her absence from public life.

Halloween star Curtis wrote on Instagram: “Can we please just STOP with this bulls–t conspiracy theory? This is a human being with young children, and clearly some sort of a health issue.

“That is a private matter. Do we not have better things to do and more important things to think about and be concerned about than this? It’s a really low point in our society when there are SO MANY crucial issues that need our attention.”

It comes as Blake Lively, the American actress, apologised for making a “photoshop” jibe about the Princess of Wales weeks before she announced she has cancer.

A raft of celebrities have been upbraided for mocking the Princess of Wales’s photoshopped family picture and fuelling conspiracy theories about her health and the reasons for her hiatus from Royal engagements.

TV presenters Davina McCall and Piers Morgan were among the celebrities who have called for the Princess of Wales to be left alone amid her cancer diagnosis.

05:02 PM GMT

04:55 PM GMT

We Americans salute the Princess of Wales for her courage and dignity

s news of the Princess of Wales’ battle with cancer reaches across the globe, a profound sadness washes over the hearts of Americans like me, writes Lee Cohen.

Her Royal Highness is one of the brightest lights in our often dark times. Along with our British friends, we fervently pray for her full and rapid recovery.

Princess Catherine’s decision to bravely announce her condition to the world resonates deeply with us as with you.

Read the full piece here.

04:37 PM GMT

Lord David Cameron praises Princess of Wales’ ‘remarkable’ strength

Lord David Cameron praised the Princess of Wales’ “remarkable” strength after she announced she was undergoing treatment for cancer.

The Foreign Secretary said in a post on X, formerly Twitter: “My thoughts go out to The Princess of Wales, The Prince of Wales and their three young children at this time.

“The strength of the princess - speaking so frankly, with all the pressures of publicity and bringing up a young family - is remarkable and is rightly admired around the world.”

04:19 PM GMT

High-profile cancer cases leads to greater awareness, charity says

High-profile diagnoses of cancer such as the Princess of Wales’s lead to a “significant increase” in public awareness, Cancer Research UK has said.

The charity’s executive director of policy Dr Ian Walker said there was an “uplift” in traffic to its website after announcements from royal figures such as the King and Kate.

He added that high-profile diagnoses such as Kate’s on Friday evening could have “real positive effects”.

Dr Walker told the PA news agency: “We see significant increase in uplift in terms of the number of people that visit our website for health information after these types of announcements.

“High-profile cancer cases, like the King and the Princess yesterday, can act as a prompt to encourage people to find out more.”

04:01 PM GMT

Ivanka Trump ‘deeply saddened’ to hear about Princess Kate’s diagnosis

I am deeply saddened to hear about Princess Kate's diagnosis. Amidst the trials she faces, her strength and grace continue to shine brightly. It's disheartening to see the speculation that has surrounded her, particularly during a time when support and kindness are most needed.… https://t.co/MvLhAABLZA — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) March 22, 2024

03:40 PM GMT

Wales family to spend more than three weeks out of the public eye

The Wales family are to retreat for more than three weeks to spend time out of the public eye, as their three young children are given space to continue their childhood in privacy, writes Hannah Furness, Royal Editor.

The welfare of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis has been at the heart of plans to disclose the Princess of Wales’ treatment for cancer, timed to fit in with their Easter holiday when they could “circle the wagons”.

The Prince and Princess took the decision for her to go public with the news after they broke up from school, reducing the risk of the children hearing other people talking about the mother-of-three’s condition even in the most well meaning of ways.

03:14 PM GMT

The Princess of Wales’s health statement ‘very well-delivered’

The Princess of Wales’s health statement was “very well-crafted”, a top cancer doctor has said.

Dr Mangesh Thorat, deputy director of the Barts clinical trials unit at the centre for cancer prevention at Queen Mary university, told Sky News: “It was a very well-crafted statement and very well-delivered.

“I think it was very balanced. It provided the information that people wanted to know.

“It kept the private information private and it also gave an important message to the public, that we are in it together.”

02:34 PM GMT

‘I’m just so shocked’: Crowds gather outside Windsor Castle

People visiting Windsor Castle have spoken of their “shock” after the Princess of Wales announced she is undergoing treatment for cancer.

Well-wishers went to the Berkshire town on Saturday morning and many expressed hope that Kate’s video message will end recent online speculation about her.

Linda Boby, from Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, told PA: “It’s such a shock, she’s such a young lady and she deserves her privacy.

“I’m glad that she’s come out and said something so that can put everybody’s speculation to rest, and she can recover and be wonderful with her family, which is what she deserves, she deserves her space to do that.

A number of UK and International television crews were broadcasting from outside Windsor Castle on Saturday - Maureen McLean / Alamy Live News

“I’m just so shocked because she’s so young and really they’ve had to keep it to themselves to be able to digest it for their own sake before they can come out and say something.

“She’s got to consider the children as well, they’re so young and hopefully she’ll be on the mend.”

Ann Anderson, from Leigh-on-Sea in Essex, commended Kate’s announcement in the wake of “spiteful” speculation.

The 75-year-old said: “I thought it was absolutely tremendous for her to do that on her own, how can you sit on a bench like that at that age and just talk about your health?

“People shouldn’t have put her through that, it wasn’t necessary.”

She added: “My heart goes out to her, my heart goes out to William, hasn’t he been through enough? He really doesn’t need any more.”

01:59 PM GMT

Princess of Wales raises awareness of how cancer affects families

Gemma Peters, chief executive of Macmillan Cancer Support, said: “We hear from people every day who are worried about how cancer will affect their loved ones, and how best to support each other through it.

“In sharing her news, the Princess of Wales has raised awareness of these worries and will be helping to encourage others who have concerns to visit their GP and seek support.

“Many will be relating to the Prince and Princess of Wales at this time.”

01:34 PM GMT

Blake Lively apologises to the Princess of Wales for ‘photoshop’ jibe

Blake Lively, the American actress, has apologised for making a “photoshop” jibe about the Princess of Wales weeks before she announced she has cancer.

Lively, 36, who starred in the US drama series Gossip Girl, made a joke alluding to the Princess’s absence from public life when launching her drinks range earlier this month. She wrote: “I’m so excited to share this new photo I just took today to announce our 4 new @bettybuzz & @bettybooze products! Now you know why I’ve been MIA.”

Blake Lively, the American actress, has apologised for making a 'photoshop' jibe about the Princess of Wales - Theo Wargo/Getty Images North America

After the Princess’ announcement on Friday, Lively wrote on Instagram: “I’m sure no-one cares today but I feel I have to acknowledge this.

“I made a silly post around the ‘photoshop fails’ frenzy and, oh, man, that post has me mortified today.”

The Princess of Wales’s revelation that she is undergoing treatment for cancer has sparked an outpouring of support and well wishes from around the world.

In an emotional video message, Kate spoke about the “huge shock” after tests identified cancer following her abdominal surgery and the “incredibly tough couple of months” her family have experienced.

01:26 PM GMT

Pictured: TV crew outside Buckingham Palace

Television crew in front of Buckingham Palace the day after the Princess of Wales reveals cancer diagnosis - Toby Melville/Reuters

12:56 PM GMT

King praises Princess of Wales’s bravery

The King has revealed his pride in the Princess of Wales, his daughter-in-law, after she spoke publicly about her cancer diagnosis, writes Victoria Ward.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said that His Majesty, who is also undergoing cancer treatment, was “so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did”.

The spokesman added that the King had “remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks”.

Read the full piece here.

12:27 PM GMT

‘You are not alone’, Kate Garraway tells Princess

Kate Garraway has said “you are not alone” in a message of support for the Princess of Wales.

Garraway, whose husband Derek Draper died in January from his battle with Covid, said: “Sending love and support to her and her beloved family and to all facing terrifying challenges on this beautiful spring morning.

“Know you are loved and not alone, even though, whoever you are, it can feel like it.”

12:08 PM GMT

Celebrities wish the Princess of Wales ‘so much love’

Giovanna Fletcher and Dr Alex George were among the celebrities who have met the Princess of Wales and were sending her well-wishes after her cancer diagnosis announcement.

In a video message released on Friday, the Princess said that she was in the early stages of preventative chemotherapy following her January visit to hospital for abdominal surgery.

Author and podcast host Fletcher was among those commenting on the video, after the Princess appeared on her parenting podcast titled Happy Mum, Happy Baby, in 2020.

“Sending you and the family so much love from me and mine,” Fletcher, who is married to McFly star Tom, said.

11:53 AM GMT

‘Inevitable reduction’ in Royal engagements after diagnosis, says expert

There will be an “inevitable” reduction in royal engagements after the Princess of Wales joined the King in sharing her cancer diagnosis, an expert on the monarchy has said.

The managing editor of Majesty magazine Joe Little said it was a “significant moment for the monarchy” that two senior figures should be out of action, adding that Kate’s announcement on Friday evening was a “great shock” to many people.

He said the Queen’s profile had “come to the fore” in recent weeks because she has had to attend more engagements alone.

11:39 AM GMT

‘Unbelievably upsetting’: Windsor locals respond to Princess’s announcement

A Windsor local has said it was upsetting that the Princess of Wales had to make an announcement on her cancer treatment due to online speculation.

Clementine Black, 49, a business consultant, said: “It’s unbelievably upsetting that Kate has to come out and say this because of online speculation to be honest.

“I really feel sorry for her children, they’ll be affected the most, everyone has to remember that she’s a mother.”

11:26 AM GMT

Our nation is in shock as the Prince and Princess of Wales face their toughest test

Oh, no. No. A sense that something was not right, that our wonderful Princess was perhaps in more trouble than we’d been told, was confirmed at 6pm on Friday with an unprecedented TV address that dealt a blow to the nation’s solar plexus, writes Allison Pearson.

Some will simply have been stunned by the news, hardly able to comprehend it (what, cancer twice in the Royal family within two months? But she’s so young).

Others will have been in tears, as I was, watching our Princess of Wales, parchment-pale, clearly fragile yet valiantly composing herself to record a message in that crystal-clear voice, reassuring us that, although it had been “an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family”, she would be OK, given enough time, space and privacy.

Read the full piece here.

11:06 AM GMT

Celebrities say Princess needs to be left alone to recover

Hollywood star Jamie Lee Curtis and TV presenter Davina McCall are among the celebrities who have called for the Princess of Wales to be left alone amid her cancer diagnosis.

Oscar-winning actress Curtis, 65, was reacting to the surge in conspiracy theories on social media about the Princess’s health following her withdrawal from public life.

Halloween star Curtis wrote on Instagram: “Can we please just STOP with this bullshit conspiracy theory? This is a human being with young children, and clearly some sort of a health issue.

“That is a private matter. Do we not have better things to do and more important things to think about and be concerned about than this? It’s a really low point in our society when there are SO MANY crucial issues that need our attention.”

Following Kate speaking out about the “incredibly tough couple of months” her family have experienced in the emotional clip, Curtis wrote an additional comment on the same post to plead with people to stop focusing on the royals.

The American actress wrote: “And now Princess Kate has told us about her health and now we should send nothing but our best wishes to her and her family and focus on our own lives and the lives of people directly related to us, and the myriad life-threatening issues to our children that we can focus on.”

Underneath her post, musician Rita Wilson and McCall applauded her remarks.

10:57 AM GMT

‘We love you’: World reacts to Princess of Wales’s cancer diagnosis

World leaders and celebrities have paid tribute to the Princess of Wales, commending her bravery in opening up about her cancer diagnosis in a video message, writes Rozina Sabur, Deputy US Editor.

The Princess is undergoing a course of preventative chemotherapy after cancer was detected during tests following her abdominal surgery on Jan 16.

Here’s how world leaders, politicians and celebrities reacted to the news.

Read the full piece here.

10:44 AM GMT

Six things I wished I’d known before being a mum battling cancer

I’m not going to die.” That’s the first thing I said to my two young children when I got my cancer diagnosis, writes Lisa Markwell.

At that moment, of course, I knew no such thing and was still reeling from leaving the hospital and the specialist who had delivered the news. But it was imperative to say it out loud to them – to try to create calm in the middle of the maelstrom. Now, looking back, I realise it was as much for myself as them.

The Princess of Wales will have been having to have that conversation with her children, as she mentioned in her announcement.

Read the full piece here.

10:29 AM GMT

Analysis: Princess of Wales wanted to protect children from public reaction

10:22 AM GMT

Princess’s uncle pulls out of Celebrity Big Brother final

The maternal uncle of the Princess of Wales has pulled out of the live Celebrity Big Brother final after the Princess’s cancer announcement.

Gary Goldsmith was the first housemate evicted from the ITV reality show, with the businessman and podcast host surviving five days before he was evicted after a public vote.

“Following today’s news, I will not be attending tonight’s Celebrity Big Brother final,” Goldsmith said in a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter.

“I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to my fellow housemates and to everyone involved in the making of this brilliant show.

“I hope you all enjoy your special night.”

10:06 AM GMT

Blake Lively’s apology to Princess of Wales