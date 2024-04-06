Jamie Oliver shares ultra-rare childhood photo with daughter Petal - and she's Jools' mini-me

Petal was Jool's double (Instagram)

TV Chef Jamie Oliver took to Instagram on Saturday to share the sweetest snap from his personal family album to mark a special occasion.

The Jamie's £1 Wonders star, 48, was seen in an ultra-rare throwback photo with his daughter Petal to mark her 15th birthday on 3 April. The father-daughter duo were seen indulging in a hot chocolate straight from the pan.

Jamie marked Petal's 15th birthday (Instagram)

Petal looked so sweet in a duffle coat with a bow in her brunette locks, looking the double of her mother Jools, 49. Meanwhile, Jamie wore a burgundy coat and orange jumper.

Jools also marked the occasion. The doting mother shared a touching slideshow of throwback photos to Jack Johnson's 'My Little Girl'. She wrote: "Happy 15th birthday beautiful little number 3. So proud to be your mum. I treasure our many trips in the car especially to the CO-OP [laughing face emoji].

Jools and Jamie Oliver are doting parents (Instagram)

"The many times you have made me laugh till I cry and your deep wonderful writing," she continued. "We all love you so much and can not wait to celebrate you today."

more jamie oliver

The Naked Chef star is a doting dad to four other children - Poppy, 22, Daisy, 20, Buddy, 13, and River, nine. Together they live at Spains Hall, a £6 million 16th-century mansion in Finchingfield, Essex which sits on a 70-acre estate and boasts six bedrooms, a swimming pool, and a tennis court.

The Jamie's 15 Minute Meals host recently shared a photo to his Instagram Stories, where sons Buddy and River beamed as they enjoyed a day out in Southend and the boys were their father's double.

Jamie's sons enjoyed their day out (Instagram)

"Adventure Island, great lunch at Oliver's on the Beach, and Rossi's ice cream! A classic Southend day," the star chef penned.

Story continues

It was only in March that the family celebrated another one of their children's birthdays. Jamie posted a carousel of photos of his eldest to mark Poppy her 22nd birthday.

Poppy has jetted off to Australia (Instagram)

Captioning the lead image of his daughter holding up a cocktail, Jamie wrote: "Happy 22nd birthday Poppy Oliver!! I can’t believe my first baby has come of age and flown the nest all the way to glorious Australia.

Jamie's daughter has gone travelling (Instagram)

"Have a wonderful day my darling sweet girl, I miss you so so much and I’m gutted we can’t be with you in Sydney today celebrating!", he continued.

"But most importantly I know you're happy. I've found it very hard letting go of my baby girl and being apart so long but knowing you're joyfully blossoming into a kind, grounded, hard-working young lady makes it worth it! Love you pops xxx Dad."

Jools Oliver hugged Poppy tightly as she headed to the airport (Instagram)

DISCOVER: Radiant Jools Oliver reveals intimate unseen wedding photos with daughter Poppy

Jools also shared her candid reaction to her eldest daughter heading off to travel Australia. Captioning a photo cuddling her backpack-clad daughter, Jools wrote: "Oh my word well that was SO hard. Another milestone of parenting that I am not that into! Have the time of your life little pops we are so proud of you and Ben."