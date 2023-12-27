Jamie Oliver's son Buddy is his double in sweet family selfie with Jools, River and Petal

Jamie Oliver with River and Buddy (Instagram)

Ahead of Christmas, Jamie Oliver's wife Jools shared that she was feeling "overwhelmed" with sadness about the fact that their eldest daughter, Poppy, would be away from the family home for the first time at Christmas, however the family appeared to have a magical day all the same.

On Boxing Day, Jamie posted a photo of himself and Jools with their three youngest children, Petal Blossom, 15, Buddy Bear, 13, and seven-year-old River Rocket – and Buddy is the perfect combination of both of his parents.

The sweet selfie sees the five of them snuggle up in the family kitchen, with Petal and River smiling for the camera, while Buddy leans into his famous dad, pouting for the camera.

Jamie Oliver shared this cute family selfie (Instagram)

Though the 13-year-old has his mother Jools' dark eyes, he's inherited Jamie's dishevelled sandy hair and rosy cheeks, which could also be seen in a trio of photos that the celebrity chef shared on Christmas Day, prompting an outpouring of love from his fans.

"These lads sure are growing up, so hold on tight," one fan commented, while another added: "The boys are your doubles!"

You may also like

Jamie and Jools Oliver's family of seven: 13 of the absolute sweetest snaps Jamie and Jools Oliver's family of seven: 13 of the absolute sweetest snaps

We're happy to see the family smiling for the camera, as Jools' emotional pre-Christmas message about missing her daughter Poppy, 21, certainly pulled on the heartstrings.

On Christmas Eve Jools lamented spending their first Christmas away from their eldest child, writing: "I am obviously pretending that Poppy not being here for Christmas for the first time in 21 years is ok but it really isn’t. We miss her so much especially now at Christmas where emotions run especially high!"

Jamie suffered heartbreak in the last few days too, due to the sad death of fellow chef Bill Granger, who died at the age of 54.

INSIDE: Jamie and Jools Oliver's 'beautiful' Essex home - emotional reason they chose new location

"Rest in peace dear wonderful Bill Granger. Shocking and deeply sad news to hear of his death today just 54 years old," Jamie wrote. "I loved Bill Granger so much, he was such a wonderful man, warm, charming, and had an extraordinary ease and style in cooking that could only come from Australia.

Story continues

"Many moons ago, I remember going to his first Sydney restaurant in Darlinghurst it was so cool, so relaxed, great food and coffee and years ahead of its time he was there in full effect so welcoming and just so nice. Bless you Bill love and respect brother."

We hope the love of his family is helping Jamie during this difficult time.

Learn how to be happier with our HELLO! Happiness Hub