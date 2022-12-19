Jamie Otis opens up about her 'anxiety and depression': 'I've been battling silently'

Jamie Otis spoke about mental health in a new Instagram post. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Jamie Otis is opening up about her mental health.

On Sunday, the "Married At First Sight" star shared an emotional Instagram video of her speaking out about her "anxiety and depression" with her 851,000 followers.

"I don’t even know why I’m crying, so I find nothing that I should be sad about, but I’m just sitting here crying. I want to know how to feel happy," she said in the clip. "That sounds so weird to me but like I just want to know how to feel happy."

In the caption, the mother-of-two said she'd rather birth her children on live TV than "share [her] struggle with mental illness publicly."

"I don't even know what to say. I try to be super authentic on here because there are too many "perfect" lives shown that make the rest of us feel less than, but I've never wanted to share *this.* It feels too raw and too real," she penned.

Otis added that she feels "embarrassed" about people seeing this side of her, even though she knows she "shouldn’t be."

The "Bachelor" alum went on to explain how she grew up at a trailer park with "no consistent parents, food, electricity, or heat," so she's "fought hard" to get to where she is today.

While Otis said she has a loving family and "nothing to feel sad about," she doesn't "have it all" and suffers from mental health problems — which began after she birthed her son.

"After I had my son I began feeling debilitating anxiety and depression. I hadn't had suicidal thoughts since I was a teenager, but they came creeping back up," she revealed. "I don't think I can call this postpartum depression or anxiety anymore since my son is now 2.5 years old. I'm not sure what this is, but it's something I've been battling silently because I didn't want to share with anyone."

Story continues

The reality star explained that she doesn't want others to find her "annoying" for opening up about her feelings, but felt she has to share her story after tWitch's tragic death.

"I don't want to be seen as weak and I don't want to be annoying 'whining' about my sad feelings...But what happened to Sir Twitch A Lot made me want to come forward and share my truth with my struggles because gosh, after hearing about him I'm reminded I'm not the only one secretly fighting it daily. And it's so hard to fight it alone," she said.

"If you you struggle silently, please know you're not alone," Otis concluded.

In the comments, fans thanked Otis for her vulnerability and shared their experience with depression.

"Love you! I’m currently in a deep depression and it’s awful and scary. Sending you so much love," commented a follower.

"You are beautiful through and through and so very loved by all of us," shared someone else.

"Thank you for being so raw and so real. I'm sorry you're struggling, but you got this!" added another.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.