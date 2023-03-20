Jamie Otis shares important reminder that body hair is 'normal'

Jamie Otis shared an important reminder with her fans on Instagram. (Photo by Noam Galai/WireImage)

Jamie Otis is getting real about body hair.

Over the weekend, the 36-year-old "Married At First Sight" star took to Instagram to share a powerful reminder about body hair.

In the video, Otis posed in a pool with her two kids — a five-year-old daughter, Henley, and a two-year-old son, Hendrix — whom she shares with her husband, Doug Hehner.

"I almost didn't go swimming with my kiddos because I didn't have time to shave," the on-screen text reads. "But I put the suit on and got in with them anyway."

"Who cares? It's just a little normal body hair," she added.

"Making core memories with my babies," she penned in the caption.

She went on to explain that she used be "hard on herself" for having "body hair, cellulite and fat rolls," before realizing her husband and kids "could not care less about any of that."

"I stopped pressuring myself to be what I thought was 'perfect' and gosh, there's such a freedom in being able to have a bikini line full of razor burn and hair and still put the suit on and let your kiddos swim between your legs at a public pool," Otis wrote.

"I definitely looked around to see if anyone noticed," she admitted. "But there wasn't one person staring at my bikini line other than me."

In the comments, fans praised the mom-of-two for her body-positive reminder.

"Thank you for sharing this! Such a good reminder to never let your insecurities get in the way of time with your kids, or enjoying your life and making memories," an Instagram user commented.

Another added: "Love this! Make those memories with your babies. They don’t care that you haven’t shaved and won’t even notice. They are just glad you are playing with them."

"Way to go! I love that you're out there making those memories and not sweating the small stuff," another commenter chimed in.

Story continues

"Love your inspiration and encouragement to women!" someone else wrote.

In September, Otis shared another Instagram Reel about the struggles of shaving body hair.

"POV: you just shaved your legs, bikini and pits," she wrote in on-screen text over a video of herself dancing in a white and pink swimsuit and a pink robe beside a pool, before unveiling close-up footage of her leg hair and razor bumps.

"Razor burn is the worst!" she captioned the post. "But I ain't letting hair stubbles or razor burn rain on my parade anymore. I'm putting the suit on and going swimmin' with my hairy legs, red bumps and all my other 'flaws.'

"Body hair is normal. If you feel like getting rid of it, awesome! If you don't, awesome!" she concluded.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.