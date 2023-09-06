Jamie Otis opens up about fertility struggles, 'low' egg count amid hopes of 3rd baby

Jamie Otis (left) and her husband, Doug Hehner, are hoping for their third baby. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Jamie Otis is opening up about her fertility struggles as she hopes for a third pregnancy.

On Wednesday, the "Married at First Sight" star, 37, shared an Instagram Reel containing old photos and videos from her second pregnancy in 2020 with her "rainbow baby," three-year-old Hendrix.

She paired the post with a candid and heartfelt message shedding light on her challenging fertility journey with her husband, Doug Hehner. The pair also share a six-year-old daughter named Henley.

"After 18 months of trying to conceive and two pregnancy losses back to back, we went to the fertility specialist and found out we were pregnant. We were shocked and amazed," Otis penned in the video's on-screen text. "The journey to this sweet boy wasn't easy, but it was 100 per cent worth it in the end."

In the post's caption, she added: "We had just about given up, but little did we know our sweet son was already growing inside me."

This time, the journey has been tougher. Otis revealed that at 35, she was considered "geriatric" for pregnancy. Fertility tests also unveiled she has the MTHFR gene, a blocked fallopian tube and a "low normal" egg count.

Despite these challenges, the "Bachelor" alum said, "I know I'm meant to have more children and I will have them when God is ready."

To increase her chances of conception in the meantime, Otis has made significant lifestyle changes. She shared, "I've been eating more protein and less sugar. I've cut out alcohol, gluten, dairy and I switched from coffee to green tea."

While Otis admitted that "it's hard to stay positive on this journey," she acknowledged that she is already "lucky to have two healthy children."

She added: "They definitely remind me how blessed I am and I'm so thankful to have them."

"When I lost my first born baby and didn't have any children to go home to, my heart was shattered! It was seeing other 'rainbow babies' that gave me hope," she concluded.

Otis' post was met with positive and supportive messages from fans in the comments section.

"I can't thank you enough for sharing," one person wrote. "You're not alone."

"You aren't alone, you've got this!" another chimed in.

"Praying for you guys! Your third baby is definitely going to come. Don't lose hope," one Instagram user commented.

"Staying hopeful for you!" someone else added.

In November 2022, Otis reflected on her fertility struggles with her fans in another detailed Instagram message. In a lengthy video of herself and her husband discussing their conception difficulties, she shared, "I have been so tired, and I'm like, 'I must be pregnant. This has got to be it.'

"I don't care when we conceive the baby at this point. Just give us the baby."

