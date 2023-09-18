Reality star Jamie Otis says she had suicidal thoughts after giving birth to her son

Reality star Jamie Otis is opening up about her mental health. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Jamie Otis is opening up about her mental health journey.

Over the weekend, the former "Married At First Sight" star shared an Instagram Reel of herself lip-syncing to a snippet of the song "There it Goes" by Maisie Peters. Over the video, on-screen text said: "After years of struggling with not feeling good enough or worthy to live, I finally feel at peace with myself and I know I have value."

Alongside her video, the 37-year-old mom-of-two included a powerful caption reflecting on how she overcame "debilitating" depression.

"I spent the last few years with debilitating stress, anxiety and depression. I don't want to even admit this, but suicidal thoughts ran through my mind right after I had my son, Hendrix," she penned. Otis and her husband Doug Hehner share their son Hendrix, 3, as well as well as six-year-old daughter, Henley.

As September marks Suicide Prevention Month, Otis expressed gratitude for individuals who share their stories of overcoming dark thoughts, saying it's "given [her] hope."

She revealed that going to therapy and medication have been "monumental" for her recovery. She also spoke about her spiritual path, incorporating church visits, daily gratitude practices, and meditation. Lifestyle changes played a role too, with adjustments to her diet and exercise routine.

"I've changed my diet and exercise routine too. I don't drink coffee or alcohol and I try not to eat highly processed sugar as much," she wrote.

Otis concluded by urging her fans who experience mental health struggles to dial a suicide prevention hotline.

"Life isn't always rainbows and sunshine, but it doesn't have to be miserable either," she said.

Otis's message was met with supportive comments from fans who praised her vulnerability.

"Thank you so much for sharing this. Your honesty is going to inspire others to get the help they need and it lets them know they aren't alone," an Instagram user commented on the post.

Another shared: "I love your honesty and strength."

"We need more people to be honest and open about it," a fan added. "It’s scary to be vulnerable but I feel like it saves lives!"

"You’re an inspiration to many!" someone wrote.

Earlier this month, Otis opened up about her fertility struggles as she hopes for a third pregnancy. She revealed that prior to welcoming her son Hendrix, she had "two pregnancy losses back to back."

"We had just about given up, but little did we know our sweet son was already growing inside me," Otis recalled.

This time, the journey has been tougher. Otis revealed that at 35, she was considered "geriatric" for pregnancy. Fertility tests also unveiled she has the MTHFR gene, a blocked fallopian tube and a "low normal" egg count.

Despite these challenges, the "Bachelor" alum said, "I know I'm meant to have more children and I will have them when God is ready."

