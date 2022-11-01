Jamie Otis gets real about weight gain in body positive Halloween post: 'Role model'

Jamie Otis opened up about weight gain this Halloween. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for A+E Networks)

Jamie Otis believes that princesses come in all sizes.

On Monday, the 36-year-old "Married at First Sight" alum took to Instagram to share an adorable video of her and her five-year-old daughter, Henley, for Halloween.

In the clip, Otis, who was dressed as Anna from Disney's "Frozen," twirled Henley, who was dressed at "Elsa," on an outdoor porch.

On the screen, the reality star reflected on what she'd tell her younger self.

"If I could go back and tell myself when I was younger, I’d say ‘it’s OK if the Disney princess gains weight. She’s still beautiful," Otis wrote.

In the caption, the former "Bachelor" star explained that in media, girls are used to seeing thin princesses, and that despite this, beauty comes in all sizes.

"Happy Halloween! In a world where every little girl wants to be a Disney princess (and every Disney princess is a size two), I'm here to tell you it's OK if you've gained some weight. You're still beautiful," she penned.

Otis revealed that she "feared" gaining weight, but has learned to accept her body after childbirth.

"...My whole life I feared gaining weight. I thought it was one of the worst things that could happen...I've gained weight since having my second baby and I gotta tell you — it's not nearly as bad as I feared!" she said.

The mother-of-two ended her caption with a self-love message to mothers.

"And before anyone says 'you're promoting obesity' (because I get that a lot) I just gotta say that I am all for eating healthy and working out, but can we love ourselves and our bigger bodies while eating healthy and working out? Us mamas who didn't 'bounce back' need all the love we can get. Let us live!" Otis concluded.

In the comments, fans praised Otis for her body positive message and for being a "role model."

"This is body positivity! Love it!" commented a follower.

"I needed to hear this today! Have been struggling with my new body after fertility treatments and finally having my two amazing daughters!" shared someone else.

"You're a role model! Truly! If I heard this as a young girl I think I'd have a different perspective of my body," added another.

In September, the reality star took to Instagram to share another self-love message about how parents can encourage their children to accept their bodies.

In the video, Otis and her daughter enjoyed a day at the pool while the words: "How can I help my daughter grow up confident so she doesn’t call herself fat, ugly or worthless? By showing her you don’t think you’re fat, ugly or worthless," appeared on the screen.

In the caption, Otis explained how she's hoping to change how we talk about our bodies.

"...I feel like our parents and their parents grew up being brain washed into believing that the only way for a woman to feel beautiful and look attractive is to be skinny. Well, I'm hoping to change that narrative for myself and more importantly, for my kids," she said.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.