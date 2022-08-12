Jana Kramer opens up about making it through tough times: 'Give yourself grace'

Jana Kramer opened up about prioritizing her mental health on Instagram. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Jana Kramer is back with another motivational message.

On Thursday, the 38-year-old mother-of-two took to Instagram to share a set of photos alongside an honest and empowering message about "giving yourself grace" during tough times.

In the first snap, the "One Tree Hill" alum sat barefoot on a rock in the middle of a lake. She posed for her two million followers while wearing denim cutoff shorts and a white blouse.

In the second photo, the actress stood on the same rock while looking up at the sky, her arms outstretched, with the same elated look on her face.

In the caption, the star reminded fans that although life comes with challenges, there is always light at the end of the tunnel.

"Little Thursday thoughts as I just got some pics back from the amazing Josh Beech….'When something is really funny you’re going to laugh again.' I remember that quote from one of my favourite movies and I often thought of that when I was in my hard year. 'You will laugh again'…when it’s really funny, you will, and pieces of you will start to find joy as each day passes. Give yourself grace," she wrote alongside a heart emoji.

Fans were quick to praise Kramer's empowering message and thanked her for always keeping it real when it comes to mental health.

"Thank you for reminding me to believe in myself and trust the process. Life isn't linear that's for sure!" commented a follower.

"Jana, you're beautiful on the outside but you also have a beautiful heart," shared someone else.

"Looking so beautiful but also at peace! You inspire me to take care of my mind and body!" wrote another.

Last month, Kramer opened up about going back to therapy on Instagram.

"Felt so good to be back at therapy today. Focusing and working on mental health is just as important as physical and I’m so grateful to have a sacred place within the Refuge Center for Counselling. I’ll forever be grateful for my therapist Amy. She has helped me get back to the Jana I lost a lot time ago," she began in the caption.

Story continues

Kramer also posted a close-up photo of her new tattoo — the ampersand sign — and explained why she chose the motif to represent her therapy journey.

"This leads me to my new tattoo. I got the ampersand on my wrist. The symbol for me is my symbol for the healing work I’ve done and continue to do. You can be happy and hurt/struggle. It’s holding space for both. It’s saying this is hard and it’s going to be OK," she added. "Holding space for both. Holding space for all of you….and my story is not over yet."

