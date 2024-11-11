Jane McDonald, 61, looks sensational in fiery swimsuit with bouncy waves

Singer Jane McDonald always looks perfectly put together, and her latest holiday look is certainly no exception.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the TV star shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse of her recent appearance in Gary Barlow's new series titled Gary Barlow's Wine Tour South Africa.

Jane's wardrobe is teeming with sartorial delights (Getty Images)

Amongst the images, Jane, 61, included two sunkissed images that showed the pair letting their hair down in the glorious sunshine.

Beaming from ear to ear, the Wakefield-born singer appeared in her element dressed in a fiery, tango-hued swimsuit which she teamed with a matching orange printed kaftan and some white shorts.

Embracing holiday mode, Jane spruced up her radiant ensemble with a pair of retro sunglasses, and a silver pendant. She wore her chocolate tresses in a bouncy blow-dry and highlighted her features with golden highlighter and a sweep of terracotta eyeshadow.

Gary launched his own wine company in 2021 (Getty Images)

Take That's, Gary, meanwhile, appeared to take a leaf out of Jane's book and donned a canary-yellow Hawaiian shirt emblazoned with red hibiscus flowers.

A second photo showed the musical duo relaxing in a turquoise swimming pool set against a backdrop of lush green vegetation. Jane and Gary clutched glasses of fizz jazzed up with maraschino cherries and smiled broadly while posing for the camera.

"Not to be missed!!! @officialgarybarlow's new series, Gary Barlow’s Wine Tour South Africa begins today at 2pm on @ITV," Jane noted in her caption. "I'll be joining Gary for episode 4 (this Thursday, Nov 14th at 2pm on ITV), as we head north to Skukuza in the Kruger National Park."

An official synopsis for Gary's show reads: "Gary starts his journey on the Western Cape of South Africa exploring the vineyards and learning about the variety of grapes, their sustainability, and what food is paired perfectly with each before driving through breathtaking scenery.

The Take That star's new series airs on 11 November (Getty Images)

"Joined by friends along the way, Gary also heads further North to embark on a safari experience of a lifetime and enjoys the hustle and bustle of Johannesburg, where he discovers a wine revolution taking place!"

Jane's fans and friends were quick to praise the pair in the comments section. "Lovely pics, can't wait!" noted one, while a second wrote: "The duo we never knew we needed," and a third chimed in: "My two favourites together, can't wait."

The 'You're My World' hitmaker's latest TV appearance comes after she spoke exclusively to HELLO! about her style secrets.

The singer at the ITV Palooza in 2023 (Shutterstock)

"I know my best bits, when you get to my age, you know that," she explained. "Right now, I've got a slightly off the shoulder [jumper] but not showing too much, I know I've got good shoulders, so you look at your best bits and celebrate those.

"That's what I do, I've got good legs, little hips, one shoulder, and that's it, so just play to your strengths."