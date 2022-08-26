Jane Seymour shares 'magical' photo from Canadian getaway: 'So beautiful'

Jane Seymour shared a stunning sunset photo during her time in Kelowna. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Jane Seymour is enjoying the Canadian scenery.

On Thursday, the 71-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a photo of herself posing in front of a gorgeous sunset. The "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman" star is currently in Kelowna, B.C. working on an unspecified project.

In the photo, Seymour smiled while wearing a white blouse and navy tank top. She accessorized with diamond stud earrings and a large sunhat while the orange and purple sky shined behind her.

In the caption, the star revealed that the Canadian destination has one of "the most magical" sunsets she's ever experienced.

"These Kelowna sunsets are some of the most magical I’ve seen! Where are some of the places you’ve seen a spectacular sunset?" she wrote to her 260,000 followers.

Jane Seymour is enjoying the lake in British Columbia. (Photo via Instagram/janeseymour)

Seymour's photo quickly garnered praise from fans who swooned over the "immaculate" vibes.

"The vibes in Canada are immaculate, and you look stunning! I love this!" one Instagram user chimed in.

A fan commented: "I hope you are enjoying Kelowna, Canada, and are having a wonderful time. Beautiful picture, thank you for sharing it with us."

"Stunning photo, Jane!" added another.

"So beautiful," someone else penned.

"Oh, what a beautiful photo of you and a magical sunset. Wonderful!" wrote another follower.

Shenae Grimes visited Muskoka, Ontario in July. (Photo via Instagram/shenaegrimesbeech)

Seymour isn't the only celebrity to vacation in Canada this summer. In July, "90210" actress Shenae Grimes took to her Instagram story to share a couple of snaps from her family holiday in central Ontario's Muskoka region. The first photo was a selfie with her 11-month-old son, Kinglsey, whom she shares with her husband, Josh Beech, as well as their three-year-old daughter, Bowie Scarlett.

"Found a strip of pop-up shops made out of pastel-painted shipping containers in the middle of the woods. Muskoka, you're great," she captioned one photo, before doubling down on her love for Muskoka by sharing an additional photo of herself riding a jet ski with the caption: "I repeat... Muskoka, you're great," paired with a Canadian flag emoji.

