Jane Seymour, 71, stuns in ruby red gown at Australian film premiere: 'Absolutely beautiful'

Jane Seymour wore "ruby red" at the red carpet premiere of her latest film, "Ruby's Choice." (Image via Getty Images)

If there's anyone who knows how to rock a red dress, it's Jane Seymour.

On Tuesday, the 71-year-old attended the red carpet premiere of her film "Ruby's Choice" in Sydney, Australia.

The actress wowed in a $741 USD red one-shoulder gown by Australian designer Carla Zampatti, and completed the look with a soft smokey eye and striking floral diamond and ruby necklace.

"The Australian premiere of #RubysChoiceFilm was spectacular! What a marvellous evening, I truly enjoyed myself. It was wonderful to be reunited with the Ruby’s Choice family," Seymour wrote in an Instagram post that included several photos from the event. "A big thank you to everyone who came to support the film and joined us for the Q&A"

Jane Seymour attends the premiere of "Ruby's Choice" in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)

Seymour's post was met with supportive messages from fans, praising the "Somewhere in Time" actress for looking "stunning and ageless."

"Stunning and ageless as always! Red is definitely your colour," one Instagram user commented, while another added, "You look so lovely in your dress!"

"You look beautiful Jane," another echoed. "So happy for you, I love your dress the red is definitely your colour and I love the photos, I can't wait to see the movie."

"The lady in red looks stunning," said a follower.

"Absolutely beautiful! You're truly beaming, and red is your colour ma'am!" someone else wrote.

Jane Seymour wore a red gown by Australian designer Carla Zampatti (Image via Getty Images)

While Seymour may garner attention for her timeless good looks, the former Bond girl has said in the past that she is opposed to undergoing plastic surgery to maintain them.

"I don’t want to do anything permanent," Seymour told You magazine, although she admits to receiving cosmetic fillers. "I’m a sculptor, so I know that once you change one thing you want to change another and then you’re chasing some kind of Barbie-doll illusion.

