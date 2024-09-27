Jared Harris accepted Morbius role because he had 'a mortgage to pay'
The Mad Men actor starred in the critically panned film as Dr. Emil Nicholas, a mentor and father figure for living vampires Michael and Milo, who were played by Jared Leto and Matt Smith. Harris, the son of acting legend Richard Harris, told British outlet The i that he signed up for the supporting role for purely financial reasons. "I have got a mortgage to pay, you know. Sometimes you say yes to things because you need to make money."