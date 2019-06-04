Is Jed W. on 'The Bachelorette' for the Wrong Reasons?

From Marie Claire

As citizens of Bachelor Nation know, every season someone is there-at least from the perspective of the fans and fellow contestants-for the wrong reasons. Often this is code for "not friendly" or "does underhanded things to get extra time with the lead." But sometimes a suitor really isn't there for the right reasons. Like Wes Hayden, who competed for Jillian's heart on Season 5, and-as it turned out-applied for the show to...promote his band. Well (*SPOILERS AHEAD*), tonight Jed W. kinda admitted the same?

A quick recap: Jed W. (i.e. Wyatt) has been a fan favorite since before the season started. The 25-year-old musician is a handsome southern gent-just like Hannah likes 'em-and he's breezed through the first few episodes thus far without any real drama. And tonight, he was blessed with the first one-on-one date card. In typical Bachelor/ette fashion, after Hannah and Jed wandered around Boston (the show has left the mansion and L.A. behind and the gents are now staying in Newport, RI), they played some basketball with the help of Celtics stars Jaylen Brown and Terry Rozier (causal), then went for a romantic dinner. It's here where the date took an interesting turn.

In the middle of the obligatory let-me-reveal-something-deep-about-myself conversation that typifies early one-on-one dates, Jed starting talking about his music. Cool. Standard. But in the midst of discussing how music is his biggest passion, he also admitted that he signed up for the show knowing it was a huge "platform." That's right, ladies and gentleman, Jed came right out and said that he auditioned so he could play his guitar on national television. Oh, and he prefaced this by referencing the "honesty" that he knows Hannah has asked all the guys for.

The audacity! Twitter was not calm.

They can’t say you’re here for the wrong reasons if you say it first #Jed #thebachelorette pic.twitter.com/8lFDFrGX7N - liz (@paytongirl44) June 4, 2019

Jed: I initially came onto the show to promote my music. #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/5x5l3UQCEV - HMC (@hermixedculture) June 4, 2019

did jed just say he came on the show to promote his music? #thebachelorette pic.twitter.com/nvKGwzVdz7 - Katelyn Rath (@katelyn_rath) June 4, 2019

When Jed admits he is on the bachelorette for his music career #thebachelorette pic.twitter.com/PFiFbSTKfV - Kay Frazier (@kayy_frayy) June 4, 2019

I applaud Jed for his courage, bravery, and vulnerability tonight in admitting he wants to be an Instagram thot #TheBachelorette - Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) June 4, 2019

JED IS ADDRESSING THE PLATFORM! CODE RED! Also SMART ASS MOVE JED!!!!!!!!!!! #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/k665GcKQuD - Jessica ✨ Lyza (@yeslyza) June 4, 2019

Wait, did I just hear that Jed just signed up for the show only to give the ABC Producers his mixtape?#thebachelorette - Diggy Moreland (@diggymoreland) June 4, 2019

#TheBachelorette viewers: “Jed is just here for a music career”



Jed: “I came here for a music career”



viewers: pic.twitter.com/dwo9gmF5Zn







- han (@hannahroberts60) June 4, 2019

wait wait wait, hes ACTUALLY admitting he wasnt here for the right reasons... good for you jed. #thebachelorette pic.twitter.com/KFSRYXg7Fd - Ella (@eschulhof) June 4, 2019

After that giant truth bomb, did Hannah send Jed packing? Well, she did take a moment to ask him how she could trust that he is here to be in a relationship after that admission, to which Jed fooled her with some trickery said that he is "falling for [her]" and that now that they've hung out a couple times, "the only thing [he] would really need is [her]." Hannah melted a bit, he got a rose, and then they made out. Twitter had thoughts about that, too.

#thebachelorette Jed: I’m using you to promote my music and I hope you appreciate the honesty

Hannah: 🥰🥰🥰 awww will you accept this rose? pic.twitter.com/9V7KvKNhQA

- Memè Augustine (@memayyyyyyyyyy) June 4, 2019

Jed: I came on the show for fame.



Hannah: I value your honesty. Here is a rose. #bachelorette



America: pic.twitter.com/VdpzHMSOja







- PancakeSparkles (@PancakeSparkle1) June 4, 2019

Wait. So Jed admitting that he came for fame but is now having “feelings”? Yuck. #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/H9VqaheLU2 - Katelynn Pedrie (@katelynnpedrie) June 4, 2019