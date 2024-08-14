Jenna Bush Hager Is Preparing for Daughter Mila's First Day of Middle School — and Giving Back to Teachers (Exclusive)

Jenna Bush Hager is getting ready for what the new school year has in store

Helen Healey/NBC via Getty Jenna Bush Hager and daughter Mila

Jenna Bush Hager is gearing up for back-to-school season

The mom of three tells PEOPLE that this year, two of her three kids are embarking on journeys at new schools

As her kids get ready for back-to-school season, the Today co-host and former teacher is partnering with Kleenex to show up for students in educational spaces and provide them with the supplies needed to thrive

Jenna Bush Hager is soaking up the last days of summer.

The Today co-host, 42, has enjoyed a lot of quality time with family this summer, making memories with husband, Henry Chase Hager and their three kids — Hal, 5, Poppy, 9, and Mila, 11.

The family is slowly shifting into back-to-school mode, with Bush Hager partnering with Kleenex to bring awareness to how important it is to show up for students in educational spaces and provide them with the supplies needed to thrive.



"I'm trying to live in the last couple weeks of no school and let my kids sort of enjoy that unstructured, slow time together. I also like to keep that feeling of summer going on the weekends through the fall — so trying to be outdoors, having slow weekends," Bush Hager tells PEOPLE.

Part of the family of five's back-to-school prep involves the busy mom, a former teacher herself, fielding questions about what to expect out of a new school year.

"Listening to the kids are hearing them out about whatever it is that they're about to go through is important. I have a daughter going to middle school. I have a son starting in a new school. So we talk to them about how they're feeling and go through our routines so that they feel prepared."

For the book club founder's oldest, Mila, the focus is on getting middle school off to a good start.

"She's excited, but I think she knows it's a different time ahead. I think we talk so much about how hard middle school is. I try not to impose that label on it for her because who knows? Maybe it won't be hard for her," Bush Hager shares. "But I also want her to know that she has a soft place to land in case it is hard."

"She is excited, though. I think she's excited to have more independence. She is excited to advocate for herself a little more. But gosh, it's so wild," she continues.

"It's just such a memorable time for all of us for so many different reasons, and so I think the main thing we try to be is just there for her so that if things are easy or things are hard or there's friend stuff, she has a place where she can come without judgment and talk to us."

As she prepares to get supplies together for her own three kids, Bush Hager is also partnering with Kleenex to help make sure kids are covered when it comes to having the necessities in their own classrooms.

"If we think about when we were students, but also now, you needed pencils, paper towels, and Kleenex boxes. It makes so much sense that to celebrate their 100th year, Kleenex is giving back to people that need them the most, the educators," she shares.

"When I was a teacher, one of the things that kind of shocked me and still shocks me is that teachers really spend their own money out of their own pocket for the classroom materials that they need," she continues.

"The fact that Kleenex is giving back to the community by offering schools the opportunity to receive a $100K donation, with an additional $400K distributed among 100 other schools with DonorsChoose, is such a huge gift. If you're like me and you love what teachers and schools are doing to both take care of our kids' education, but also their mental health, you can nominate a school. The amount of jobs teachers meld into one is remarkable, and now parents like me can make sure out teachers and schools are recognized."

Kleenex Jenna Bush Hager for Kleenex

Bush Hager hopes other parents will get involved in what's going on in their student's classroom, with a new year as the perfect opportunity to help out.

"I think it's good to introduce yourself to your kids’ teachers. They have the hardest job. One thing I try to do is go introduce myself. Whether you send a letter or write an email on the first day just to say, 'Hey I want to introduce myself. I'm Mila's mom, it's nice to meet you. I'm around if you need help. Tell me how.'"

Drawing from her own experience teaching, Bush Hager continues, "If you ask a teacher, 'How can I help you?' trust me, they need help. Whether that looks like stocking books or materials, they need somebody to help out. So my goal is to introduce myself and find out how I can be helpful, and offer support before I have to start asking questions about the homework or emailing about things that got left in the classroom. That's what I know we can do and what I will do."

Anyone can nominate a deserving school by visiting kleenex100years.com now through Monday, Aug. 26. Entrants will be asked to respond to a two-part written prompt explaining why their school is deserving of the donations. Schools will be evaluated based on an objective set of criteria, and the selected schools will be those that exemplify Kleenex’s mission of providing students with resources to face everyday moments of vulnerability and thrive.



