Jenna Dewan shares her secret to tackling 'tough workouts': 'You look fabulous'

Jenna Dewan struts her stuff on the treadmill. (Image via Instagram/JennaDewan)

Jenna Dewan is sharing her secret to staying motivated during an intense workout.

On Wednesday, the 41-year-old dancer took to Instagram to share a video of herself working out on a treadmill, revealing how she stays engaged during intense sweat sessions.

"How I get through workouts," she captioned the clip of herself jokingly strutting to Timbaland and Keri Hilson's 2007 hit, "The Way I Are."

Fans quickly met her post with praise and thanked her for the "mid-week motivation."

"How are you this stunning without makeup and during a workout?" one Instagram user commented. "Thank you for the mid-week motivation, sheesh! Go off, dancing queen."

"I fight the urge to runway walk every time. Totally doing it from now on," another joked.

"I love the people casually working out in the back like they don't have a goddess in front of them," someone else wrote.

"Keep up the good work it has paid off. You look wonderful!" one person added, along with a flame emoji.

"You look fabulous!" another commented. "Love your outfit too."

Jenna Dewan spoke candidly about her anxiety. (Image via Getty Images)

Dewan's lighthearted post comes one month after she opened up to NewBeauty about how staying active has helped her manage anxiety.

"Over the past couple of years, we all had to pull out every tool we knew to stay balanced, find joy and go through some hard times," she said, adding that her form of self-care is dancing, hiking, taking her dogs for a walk, or taking a bath.

When asked what advice she wishes she could give her younger self, Dewan said she would have told her self to "really just let go, have fun, and to not worry so much."

"Speak your truth, say no when you must, and don’t worry so much. There is a lot of worry at times, and I know that goes for everyone, but everything works out. It always does," Dewan continued.

