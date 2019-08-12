ESPN’s Jenna Laine shuts down male fan who called her ‘sexy’ and touched her head

Female sports reporters are calling out harassing behavior. (Photo: Getty Images stock)

The football pre-season is upon us, and with it comes harassing behavior targeting women working on the sidelines as reporters and analysts.

On Sunday, ESPN’s Jenna Laine took to Twitter to speak out about a male fan who had just accosted her on the sidelines while she worked. According to Laine, who covers the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for NFL Nation, the man touched her head and greeted her with a “Hey, sexy.”

It was a situation other women in the industry found familiar.

Laine thanked fans who expressed outrage on her behalf — but some accused her of overreacting to a comment she should have taken as a compliment.

She quickly shut down commenters who claimed her interaction with the aggressive fan was harmless.

Laine clarified that the players she encounters in her job treat “me like gold.” She also objected to comments comparing her request for a “safe, respectable work environment” to the presence of female sports reporters in a locker room.


