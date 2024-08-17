Jenna Ortega gives ~very demure, very mindful~ for Beetlejuice 2

Have you ever noticed that Jenna Ortega is in like, all your fave shows and movies? Whether it's You season 2 (look it up diva!) from her teen actor years or more recent hits like Wednesday, X or joining the Scream horror franchise, her taste when picking scripts is *immaculate*.

Through it all, she seems to have a particular fondness for playing goth girlies, a strength which will no doubt be on full display for her role in Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice aka Beetlejuice 2. Coming to UK cinemas in early September, the film is a follow-up to the 1998 horror-comedy film and sees OG cast members like Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O'Hara reprise their roles alongside new faces such as our girl Jenna.

With the film's release on the horizon, the cast have begun an international press tour which, for fashion fans, means a brand new slew of stylish looks. Jenna has already served with a tulle nude Vivienne Westwood prom dress featuring black PVC embellishment, worn during a press engagement in Mexico City.

Now, she's continuing on her fashion tour with a seriously incred look debuted in NYC. At a press engagement for her forthcoming film, she looked like the physical embodiment of the "very demure, very mindful" TikTok trend (but make it goth) in a stylish Dolce & Gabbana pinstripe skirt suit.

Theo Wargo - Getty Images

The look featured a jacket with a sweetheart neckline and a tight-fitting pencil skirt, styled with a pair of sky-scraping Keira Platform sandals, also by the brand, and a pair of dark shades.

If Wednesday Addams did The Apprentice, she would 100% wear this look...



