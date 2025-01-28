Jenna Ortega perfects goth glam at Paris Couture Week

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Reynaud Julien/APS-Medias/ABACA/Shutterstock (14127679ai) Jenna Ortega at Christian Dior Womenswear S/S 2024 show during Paris Fashion Week on September 26, 2023 in Paris, France. PFW Christian Dior Arrivals, Paris, France - 26 Sep 2023 (APS-Medias/ABACA/Shutterstock)

Could goth girl glam be the It-Girl trend for 2025? Jenna Ortega thinks so.

Known for her sinister roles as Wednesday Addams in Netflix’s hit show Wednesday, Astrid Deetz in Tim Burton's silver screen blockbuster Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and Tara Carpenter in the sixth Scream film, it’s no surprise as to why the actress gravitates to an all-black colour palette.

You may also like

Making it clear just how chic gothic attire can be, the 22-year-old Californian arrived at Dior’s Haute Couture show in Paris, sporting a head-to-toe look hailing from the French designer Maison.

The actress simultaneously showed us how to style mini shorts for winter (David Fisher/Shutterstock)

For the occasion, Jenna styled together a set of black micro shorts over a set of sheer black denier tights, a fitted plunging neck capped sleeve blazer, cinched at the waist with gold fixture buckles and a set of long leather gloves.

She topped off her all-black look with a lick of red matte lipstick (David Fisher/Shutterstock)

To top off the outfit and elevate the ensemble to the peak of haute style, the Hollywood heavyweight added a pair of black platform heels, a leather Dior handbag, a set of gold-toned earrings and a set of striking black sunglasses.

Jenna has been the poster girl for emo-chic since she entered the chat as everybody's favourite (somewhat morbid) character Wednesday Addams back in 2022. Since then, she sent things into hyperdrive on the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice press circuit, sporting a plethora of peak chic gothic ensembles on the red carpet and beyond.

She wore Harris Reed to the UK Premiere (Getty)

Her D&G twinset was a thing of dreams (Getty)

Plus, let's not forget her custom Harris Reed gown and matching pinstripe Dolce & Gabbana twin set.

Jenna isn’t the only A-lister championing a goth girl moodboard for 2025. Last year, Dua Lipa made it her prerogative to style a stream of all-black outfits both on and off stage.

You may also like

From fishnet tights and leather corset bodysuits, as well as dying her famed cherry-cola-toned locks jet black, Dua joins Jenna on the grunge-fuelled fashion quest and, likely, we’re not far behind.