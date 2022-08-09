Jennifer Aniston's favourite $30 underwear went viral — here's why they're so popular

Nordstrom shoppers call Hanky Panky thongs the "best underwear ever," and they just so happen to be a Jennifer Aniston go-to (Photo via Getty)

When it comes to style and beauty advice from some of Hollywood's elite, there's no one quite like Jennifer Aniston. The 53-year-old TV icon and award-winning actress has been a go-to for fashion and beauty inspiration since the '90s, and even though she has access to designer goods, one of Aniston's go-to wardrobe items is surprisingly affordable: Hanky Panky underwear (shop here in Canada, here in the U.S.).

"The Morning Show" star first shared her love of Hanky Panky underwear during a Q&A with Sandra Bullock for Interview magazine in 2020. The award-winning underwear (yes, there are awards for underwear) has been trademarked as "The World’s Most Comfortable Thong" and boasts celebrity fans such as Cameron Diaz, Cher and Rihanna.

If you're looking to update your underwear drawer for fall, now is a fantastic time to do so, as Hanky Panky just dropped new colours for several of its best-sellers. To get your hands on a pair of the "best underwear ever," scroll below.

Hanky Panky Signature Lace Low Rise Thong in Dragon Fruit Pink (Photo via Nordstrom)

$30 CAD at Nordstrom Canada

$24 USD at Nordstrom U.S.

The details

If having a stamp of approval from everyone's best "Friend" wasn't enough, these delicate undergarments are "fabulously soft" with plenty of stretch to keep you feeling comfortable throughout the day.

The Signature Lace Low Rise Thong is available in a handful of colours, and even though they're lace, they're specifically designed not to show under clothes, meaning you don't have to worry about any lumps or bumps when wearing leggings or tight clothing.

Hanky Panky's Low Rise Thong is a one-size-fits-most garment, designed for women's sizes 2-12. To shop the brand's extended size range, click here.

'Best underwear ever'

The Hanky Panky thong has racked up an impressive average rating of 4.6 stars and more than 160 reviews from Nordstrom shoppers.

It's the "best underwear ever," according to one reviewer. "I am completely converted; I wear only low-rise Hanky Pankys now," they say. "I can't even tell I am wearing underwear most of the time. They are comfortable, breathable and super cute."

"This is the cutest black lace thong I've found," echos another shopper. "I was really surprised at how well it fit for being a one-size-fits-all."

Signature Lace Low Rise Thong in Sunny Day (Photo via Nordstrom)

$30 CAD at Nordstrom Canada

$24 USD at Nordstrom U.S.

"I exclusively wear this brand of underwear now," writes a third reviewer. "They're comfortable and fit perfectly. High quality and [they] last much longer than any other underwear I used to wear. No pantie lines and they're also sexy!"

Despite dozens of rave reviews, some shoppers found the one-size-fits-most style "baggy."

It's "sexy" but "baggy in the crotch," according to one user. "There's too much fabric in the crotch part, so it wrinkles up when worn instead of laying flat/smoothly."

Verdict

If you're looking for a luxe pair of underwear that delivers comfort and style, Hanky Panky's Signature Lace Low Rise Thong might be for you. Shoppers say the high quality lace is both durable and comfortable and "super cute." However, as the underwear features one-size-fits-most sizing, it may not work for all body types. To shop the brand's extended size range, click here.

