This underwear brand is Jennifer Aniston-approved — and shoppers say they 'live up to their reputation'

Jennifer Aniston's beloved Hanky Panky underwear are a shopper-approved fall addition to your underwear drawer. (Image via Getty Images)

When it comes to style and beauty advice from some of Hollywood's elite, there's no one quite like Jennifer Aniston. The 51-year-old TV icon and award-winning actress has been a go-to for fashion and beauty inspiration since the '90s, and even though she has access to designer goods, one of Aniston's go-to wardrobe items is surprisingly affordable: Hanky Panky underwear.

"The Morning Show" star first shared her love of Hanky Panky underwear during a Q&A with Sandra Bullock for Interview magazine in 2019. The award-winning underwear (yes, there are awards for underwear) has been trademarked as "The World’s Most Comfortable Thong" and boasts celebrity fans such as Cameron Diaz, Cher and Rihanna.

If you're looking to update your underwear drawer for fall — shopper-favourite Hanky Panky pieces, like the Low Rise Thong, might be an investment to treat yourself to.

The details

If having a stamp of approval from everyone's best "Friend" wasn't enough, these delicate undergarments are "fabulously soft" with plenty of stretch to keep you feeling comfortable throughout the day. The Low Rise Thong is available in 12 different colours, and even though they're lace material, they're designed specifically not to show under your clothes, meaning you don't have to worry about any lumps or bumps when wearing leggings or tight clothing.

Hanky Panky's Low Rise Thong is a one-size fits all garment, which is apparently suitable for women sizes 4-14 — and plus size options are also available.

What people are saying

The Low Rise Thong has earned a 4.8-star rating based on reviews from Nordstrom shoppers who have dubbed them their "favourite panty ever."

'Live up to their reputation'

"I bought these because everyone raves about them," one shopper wrote. "They definitely live up to their reputation. I’ll be buying many more."

'These last forever'

"Comfortable and indestructible," another added. "These last forever and work well under the majority of my work and casual options. I find that they are well worth the higher than average per pair cost as, properly cared for, they last ages."

'Invisible through clothes'

"For anyone who hasn't taken the Hanky Panky plunge, it's time you did," a shopper wrote. " Never have I felt so satisfied by an article of clothing; they are comfortable, invisible through clothes, of good quality, flattering and sexy. I have seven — one for each day of the week!"

Although Hanky Panky's reviews are mostly positive, there are some shoppers who have noted that the price tag on a pair of underwear is a little steep compared to other brands. Aside from that, other shoppers have said that the low rise may not be the most comfortable for everyone.

"Love the desert rose colour and I love Hanky Panky thongs. But even at 5’1 and 125lbs these low rise thongs were way too low," another wrote. "They barely went over my butt. So I returned for the original rise which I can’t get enough of."

Verdict

If you're looking for a luxe pair of underwear that delivers comfort and style, the Hanky Panky Low Rise thong might be for you. However, if you're not sure about anything super low cut, you might be interested in the Regular Rise Lace Thong or the Mid Rise Lace Thong.

