Jennifer Aniston has called these Sweaty Betty leggings one of her "fitness staples." (Photo via Getty)

As a life-long Jennifer Aniston fan (Rachel Green will always be my style icon), I take her beauty and fashion recommendations very seriously.

From her favourite underwear to her partnership with Vital Proteins, if Jennifer has given something her stamp of approval, then you know it's going to be good. So when the 54-year-old revealed to InStyle back in 2019 that Sweaty Betty's Zero Gravity Leggings were one of her favourite things, I was all ears.

The leggings, which Jennifer deemed one of her "fitness staples," are beloved by shoppers for their lightweight feel and comfortable fit. While they usually retail between $138-$174 CAD/$108-$128 USD, right now, shoppers can take home select pairs of the leggings for up to 50 per cent off.

Zero Gravity High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings (photo via Sweaty Betty)

$95 CAD/$77 USD $158 CAD/$128 USD at Sweaty Betty

Designed for running, these bum-sculpting leggings are a must-have for any fitness buff's closet. They're crafted from ultra-lightweight Italian fabric that's both sweat-wicking and quick-drying and offer UV protection 40+.

The leggings have a high-waisted design with an adjustable waist and compression technology. While only select styles of the leggings are on sale, the Zero Gravity leggings are available in a wide variety of colours and styles.

'Most comfortable leggings'

With hundreds of five-star reviews vouching for the celebrity-approved leggings, shoppers say they are the "most comfortable leggings" ever.

"I love this brand," writes one user. The Zero Gravity leggings are the "best type to buy as they hold their shape and don't bobble. If you haven't tried this brand before, do it. You won't look back."

They're my "favourite running leggings," says another reviewer. "I absolutely love the Zero Gravity's and can't imagine running in anything different now!"

Zero Gravity High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings (photo via Sweaty Betty)

$95 CAD/$77 USD $158 CAD/$128 USD at Sweaty Betty

While dozens of reviewers comment on their "lightweight feel and fit," some shoppers say that while "beautiful," a few of the patterns can be "quite sheer."

"I love Zero Gravity leggings, but you have to be careful," writes one reviewer. "Some patterns are great, but others are sheer."

"I own several pairs of Sweaty Betty running leggings," but these are "so transparent," says another.

To check out more from the Sweaty Betty sale, click here, or shop our top picks below.

Sherpa Zip Up (photo via Sweaty Betty)

$142 CAD/$106 USD $238 CAD/$178 USD at Sweaty Betty

Solace Cashmere Blend Cardigan (photo via Sweaty Betty)

$99 CAD/$74 USD $198 CAD/$148 USD at Sweaty Betty

Super Soft Ribbed 7/8 Yoga Leggings (photo via Sweaty Betty)

$95 CAD/$71 USD $158 CAD/$118 USD at Sweaty Betty

Zero Gravity Run Zip Up Long Sleeve Top (photo via Sweaty Betty)

$89 CAD/$69 USD $178 CAD/$138 USD at Sweaty Betty

Power 7/8 Workout Leggings (photo via Sweaty Betty)

$90 CAD/$70 USD $128 CAD/$100 USD at Sweaty Betty

Pennine Vest (photo via Sweaty Betty)

$104 CAD/$76 USD $174 CAD/$128 USD at Sweaty Betty

Skyline Softshell Jacket (photo via Sweaty Betty)

$134 CAD/$106 USD $224 CAD/$178 USD at Sweaty Betty

Jet Lightweight Jumpsuit (photo via Sweaty Betty)

$166 CAD/$124 USD $238 CAD/$178 USD at Sweaty Betty

Atlas Cargo Trouser (photo via Sweaty Betty)

$158 CAD/$118 USD $198 CAD/$148 USD at Sweaty Betty

Gary Cropped Yoga Pants (photo via Sweaty Betty)

$77 CAD/$59 USD $128 CAD/$98 USD at Sweaty Betty

Pathfinder Packable Vest (photo via Sweaty Betty)

$119 CAD/$89 USD $198 CAD/$148 USD at Sweaty Betty

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.