'Moonshine' star Jennifer Finnigan enjoys cider tasting in Nova Scotia: 'Autumn in Canada'

Jennifer Finnigan is embracing the change of seasons in Canada.

On Sunday, the 43-year-old "Moonshine" star took to Instagram to share a photo of herself while cider tasting in Wolfville, Nova Scotia.

"What says autumn more than a cider tasting in Nova Scotian wine country?! Nothin', I tell ya. Nothin'," she wrote to her more than 50,000 followers.

For the day out, the actress wore a pair of skinny jeans, brown leather combat boots and grey coat paired with a beige toque.

In the comments, Finnigan's Canadian autumn-themed photo garnered applause from fans.

"Autumn in Canada — there's nothing like it," one Instagram user commented on the post.

"Glad to see you enjoying Nova Scotian hospitality," someone else wrote, while another added, "Love your entire outfit!"

"Love your outfit, and love that you're embracing Canada!" a fan penned. "It's such a beautiful and underrated place, especially at this time of year! So happy you're enjoying it."

"Great picture!" wrote another.

Another added: "Beautiful as always!"

The Montréal-born actress has routinely honoured her time in Nova Scotia, where she has been filming the third season of CBC's original dramedy "Moonshine." The show is created by Canadian screenwriter and director Sheri Elwood. The upcoming season is expected to be released in 2023.

In September, she commemorated spending the summer in Nova Scotia with her four-year-old daughter, Ella, and 56-year-old husband, Jonathan Silverman with a carousel of photos of her and her family biking, canoeing, and enjoying sunsets in the Maritime province.

"A love letter to summers in Nova Scotia," the "Bold and the Beautiful" star captioned the post.

Later in the month, she shared another photo — a makeup-free selfie — marking the "Last days of summer in Nova Scotia."

In the snap, she smiled and posed on a dock in a straw hat and black crop top, and paired the photo with a Canadian flag and red heart emoji, to which fans responded with praise.

"A Canadian natural beauty embracing Canada's natural beauty. So pretty! I love this. You look stunning!" someone commented, while another wrote:

"Looks like you enjoyed a lovely Nova Scotia summer."

