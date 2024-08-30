Jennifer Garner uses this Neutrogena serum daily — it's just $15 for Labor Day

The hydrating formula is a winner for more than 6,500 Amazon shoppers too: 'My skin drinks it up.'

Quick question: Did you know Jennifer Garner is 52? Even though the actress has been in the public eye for decades, her skin is just as plump and youthful as when she was in 13 Going on 30 — 20 years ago! Her secret: A simple anti-aging skin-care routine that's packed with drugstore favorites. "I enjoy taking care of myself, but I'm pretty much getting it done as quickly as possible," says the actress and mom of three in a Vogue video. "You can't get fancy about it!"

One product that makes the cut for Garner? Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Serum, just $15 during Amazon's Labor Day sale. Keep on scrolling to see why the Alias star adores this serum so much — then skip on over to our roundup of all the best Amazon Labor Day beauty deals fit to print.

Why is this a good deal? 💰

The best face serums — especially ones backed by major celebs — can set you back a pretty penny. However, Jen's favorite beauty basic is over 40% off right now, bringing it down to just $15 from $27. While we've seen this celeb-approved staple go a few bucks lower, it doesn't happen often.

Why do I need this? 🤔

"For women who are from 35 up, my favorite thing is to introduce them to hyaluronic acid," Jen said in an interview with People. The Neutrogena serum's main ingredient is (drumroll, please) hyaluronic acid!

The naturally occurring ingredient binds water to the epidermis for smoother, hydrated, more supple skin. The American Academy of Dermatology notes that the amount of hyaluronic acid in the skin starts to decrease in your early 20s and is reduced by half when you hit 50, leading to the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Basically, Jen's favorite serum is an easy, affordable way to help bring back the plump, hydrated skin of your youth. It's fast-acting and lightweight, not to mention fragrance-free, oil-free and noncomedogenic, so it won't clog your pores.

After cleansing with Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Gel Cleanser and exfoliating with YSE Beauty's Your Favorite Ex Exfoliating Pads, Garner massages the serum into her face and neck. She then follows up with Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel-Cream Moisturizer.

Jennifer Garner's flawless glow is at least partially thanks to good ol' hyaluronic acid. (Getty)

What reviewers say 💬

The actress is a major fan, and so are Amazon shoppers. This hyaluronic acid serum has racked up a seriously impressive 6,500-plus five-star reviews.

Pros 👍

According to one five-star fan, it's a great serum to use in conjunction with harsher anti-aging ingredients: "I use dermatologist-prescribed retinol to help slow the signs of aging on my 50-year-old skin. My dermatologist recommended adding this serum to my skin-care routine and wow! My skin is so soft and hydrated." The same reviewer went on to say that the serum "soaks in quickly and makes your skin feel so refreshed! A little (a few drops) goes a long way!"

Dealing with cakey foundation and concealer that can't hide your wrinkles? One beauty-loving reviewer said this is a "must-have for old, dry skin!" They wrote: "If you have a lot of lines and wrinkles on your face that show horribly through a full face of makeup ... this stuff is what you prep your face with day and night."

"The hyaluronic acid in this serum is a true hero," said another fan. "It's like a drink of water for my parched skin. I love that Neutrogena has included two sizes of hyaluronic acid, as it ensures that every layer of my skin gets its fair share of hydration. And let me tell you, my skin drinks it up. The dry patches that used to plague my face are now a thing of the past. I can't stop touching my face because it feels so soft and supple."

Cons 👎

While most reviewers love the formula, some have a bone to pick with the packaging. One shopper said that "the dropper is halfway down the bottle."

"The lid is slippery and straight, and you have to grab it tightly to press the 'button' on top, because friction is the only thing that keeps it from slipping out of your fingers," writes another reviewer. "You have to carefully balance the bottom ridge of the lid on your thumb and ring finger while you press the button with your index finger."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty

Nature Well Clinical Retinol Advanced Moisture Cream $10 $25 Save $15 with coupon See at Amazon

Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 $36 $70 Save $34 See at Amazon

Style

Brabic Seamless Shapewear Bodysuit $12 $23 Save $11 See at Amazon

Adidas Athletic Cushioned No-Show Socks, 6 Pairs $17 $22 Save $5 with coupon See at Amazon