Jennifer Lopez reveals her 'every day' anti-aging beauty routine: 'This is 54'

Jennifer Lopez is 54 and feeling better than ever.

In a video posted to Instagram on Monday, a bare-faced J.Lo — who recently celebrated her 54th birthday — gave fans an inside look into her age-defying skincare routine.

Captioning the video, "No filter. ALL. ME. #ThisIsMeNow at 54, glowing and happy," the actress and singer tells the camera, "I just had a birthday and I feel better than ever."

Donning a bathrobe and a messy bun, J.Lo points to a collection of JLo Beauty products she uses "every day."

"Here, for anybody who's like 'J.Lo doesn't use her own products on her skin…' I call bull— on you right now,' she says.

In a white, spacious bathroom complete with a chandelier, a fresh-faced Lopez promises fans there were "no filters [or] retouching on this video."

The "Marry Me" star kicks off her beauty routine with That JLo Glow Serum, a brightening and firming serum that she's previously described as "magic in a bottle."

"It is the magic ingredient, the secret sauce, the fountain of youth, the vitamins for your face," she said in a 2021 Instagram post. "There's not a day; there's not a morning; there's not an evening; there's not a moment where I'm not putting this on."

Following the anti-aging serum, Lopez applies the JLo Beauty sunscreen.

"I've been wearing sunscreen every day since I was in my very early 20s. You should start at a very young age," she tells fans.

Jennifer Lopez showing off her personal collection of JLo Beauty products (photos via Jennifer Lopez/Instagram).

Opening up to Vogue in Dec. 2022, Lopez called sunscreen a "game-changer" for maintaining young and healthy skin.

"I feel like [sunscreen] was one of the things that was a game-changer for me in staying youthful over the years," she told the magazine. "Wearing sunscreen every single day."

