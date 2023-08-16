REVIEW:

Jennifer Lopez reveals her 'every day' anti-aging beauty routine: 'This is 54'

J.Lo, 54, tells fans her most important anti-aging tip: "You should start at a very young age."

Kayla Kuefler
·Shopping & Lifestyle Editor
Updated ·2 min read
split screen of j.lo, jlo, jennifer lopez bathroom with jlo beauty products, jlo without makeup
"This is 54" (Jennifer Lopez/Instagram)

Jennifer Lopez is 54 and feeling better than ever.

In a video posted to Instagram on Monday, a bare-faced J.Lo — who recently celebrated her 54th birthday — gave fans an inside look into her age-defying skincare routine.

Captioning the video, "No filter. ALL. ME. #ThisIsMeNow at 54, glowing and happy," the actress and singer tells the camera, "I just had a birthday and I feel better than ever."

Donning a bathrobe and a messy bun, J.Lo points to a collection of JLo Beauty products she uses "every day."

"Here, for anybody who's like 'J.Lo doesn't use her own products on her skin…' I call bull— on you right now,' she says.

In a white, spacious bathroom complete with a chandelier, a fresh-faced Lopez promises fans there were "no filters [or] retouching on this video."

The "Marry Me" star kicks off her beauty routine with That JLo Glow Serum, a brightening and firming serum that she's previously described as "magic in a bottle."

That Jlo Glow Brightening & Firming Serum

That JLo Glow Serum with Olive Complex (photo via Sephora)
That JLo Glow Serum with Olive Complex (photo via Sephora)

$98 CAD/$79 USD at Sephora

"It is the magic ingredient, the secret sauce, the fountain of youth, the vitamins for your face," she said in a 2021 Instagram post. "There's not a day; there's not a morning; there's not an evening; there's not a moment where I'm not putting this on."

Following the anti-aging serum, Lopez applies the JLo Beauty sunscreen.

"I've been wearing sunscreen every day since I was in my very early 20s. You should start at a very young age," she tells fans.

split screen of j.lo, jlo, jennifer lopez bathroom with jlo beauty products, jlo without makeup
Jennifer Lopez showing off her personal collection of JLo Beauty products (photos via Jennifer Lopez/Instagram).

Opening up to Vogue in Dec. 2022, Lopez called sunscreen a "game-changer" for maintaining young and healthy skin.

"I feel like [sunscreen] was one of the things that was a game-changer for me in staying youthful over the years," she told the magazine. "Wearing sunscreen every single day."

To shop more JLo Beauty products, including Jennifer's must-have "fountain of youth" anti-aging serum, click here to shop in Canada and click here to shop in the U.S.

