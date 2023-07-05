Jennifer Lopez stuns in coral swimsuit on July 4th long weekend

"It should be a crime to look this good!" one Instagram user commented under the star's post.

Jennifer Lopez dazzled fans with her 4th of July photos. (Instagram/@jlo)

Jennifer Lopez is looking like a "queen" on her July 4 weekend celebration.

The "Jenny From The Block" singer stunned fans in a coral swimsuit on Instagram.

J.Lo accessorized the one-piece with a custom golden "Jennifer" necklace from Lana Jewelry. She also wore chunky gold hoops and oversized Fendi sunglasses.

"Hope everyone had a great holiday weekend filled with love, family, friends and fun," Lopez captioned the carousel, along with heart and sun emojis.

The 53-year-old star also included clips from Michael Rubin's iconic All White Party on Monday night. The event was attended by a long list of A-listers, including Justin Bieber, Brad Pitt and Lopez's husband, actor Ben Affleck.

To the themed party, Lopez wore a white maxi dress with straps and cutouts, and pulled her hair into a slicked high ponytail. She paired that look with a bigger pair of hoops.

Her followers and fans praised the singer and mom-of-two's look, and complimented her "healthy" appearance.

"It should be a crime to look this good!" one Instagram user wrote.

"This is how I want to reach that age and more," another penned.

"The most beautiful in all the land!" someone chimed in, while another added: "Jenny from the Hamptons! All the way up!"

This post comes a day after J.Lo shared a video to her Instagram addressing minor controversy after announcing her new alcohol brand Delolo. Some fans were confused about the move considering she had previously said she doesn't drink, and her husband Affleck's history with addiction.

However, in the Monday video, Lopez said she heard her fans and said she does like to enjoy an occasional cocktail.

"I know that a lot of people have been talking about, ‘Oh she doesn’t even drink, what’s she doing with a cocktail?,'" she said. "To tell you the truth, that was true for a long time – I didn’t drink."

But she then reassured fans she now enjoys a cocktail, adding "I do drink responsibly. I don't drink to get s—-faced."

The video was met with mixed comments, but many praised the honesty.

"You better go ahead girl! Nobody has a harder hustle than you. Enjoy your life," one person wrote.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.