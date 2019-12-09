Jennifer Lopez Does Hilarious Impression of Every OTT Fitness Instructor You've Ever Had

From Women's Health

Jenifer Lopez has teamed up with Barry's Bootcamp to perform a comedy sketch sending up OTT fitness instructors

The actress is seen mocking instructors' motivational comments in the video

If the 'you are a warrior, keep pushing yourself to the max, yes you are killing it,' strain of fitness instructor sends chills (the bad kind) down your spine, then this one's for you.

Because fitness icon Jenifer Lopez took to the Saturday Night Live stage this weekend to send up the sometimes, erm, overly passionate nature of instructors at celebrity favourite workout haunt, Barry's Bootcamp.

In a video of the skit, shared to the Barry's Instagram page, you can be 'inspired' by the 50-year-old's hilarious take.



Kitted out in all-back gym wear with a dumbbell in each hand, the superstar introduces herself as 'Petrone' and tells the show's audience that she is 'here to get your hatch snatched'.











'When I was born, I couldn't walk, couldn't talk. My parents had to carry me everywhere - pathetic'.

'But I overcame all those obstacles and look at me today. Shredded, talking. Are you a Ford or a Ferrari? I choose both'. The superstar then finished with a suitably dramatic: 'Let's goooo!'

Just when you think you can't adore her anymore, she pulls something fresh out of the bag.

