Jennifer Lopez elevates the half-up half-down ponytail with a 'veil' styling twist

Admittedly, the 'tucked behind the ears' hair lewk isn't for everyone – some do prefer to frame the face with coily curls, tight tendrils or soft strands and that's A-OK. However, if like Jennifer Lopez, you're all for showing off a full-fact beat or a statement earring, see to the star's latest half-up half-down 'do that hairstylist and trend forecaster Tom Smith is calling the 'veil'. More to come...

During her recent appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel Live! late-night talk show [Monday 20 May, 2024], JLo spoke candidly about all things Ben Affleck (amid divorce rumours, no less), filming the new and upcoming movie, Atlas and her 'This Is Me... Live' tour.

Now, as interested as we are to hear about the BTS happenings of Jenny From The Block's star-studded life (I mean, it's as close as I'm going to get to fame), what piqued our interest on initial viewing was, ofc, her chic hairstyle. See all that we're talking about with a preview clip from the show below.

As shown in the Instagram video reel that Jennifer shared herself, the artist wore her spine-skimming locks in a slicked-back look. But what constitutes the veil is the way in which her hair falls behind her back and shoulders – just as a wedding veil would.

"Romantic, ethereal and statuesque, this hairstyle is incredibly easy for anyone with long hair – specifically those with beyond shoulder-length locks," Tom previously told Cosmopolitan UK. "If you're blessed with a relatively symmetrical face, a perfect, sharp, central parting and poker-straight hair will work really well. If a softer alternative is more your jam, a more irregular mid-ish parting and a little more texture in the lengths is a good option."

Although the veil hairstyle spiked in trend late last year, JLo's recent interpretation of the look proves just how timeless it really is. So, if you see me rocking this style for three days consecutively, no you didn't.

