Jennifer Lopez and Emme Muñiz step out in matching baggy jeans

What's better than Jennifer Lopez donning her iconic off-duty style agenda? A JLo and a mini JLo.

The singer, entrepreneur and all-around fashion icon stepped out in Paris with her 16-year-old child Emme, and it was clear that the apple doesn't fall too far from the fashion tree...

JLo opted for a pair of loose-fitting dark wash jeans with 70s-esque pockets and frayed hems. She paired them with a crisp white shirt and a leather jacket slung and crisp white trainers to elevate her look.

And of course, no Lopez look would be complete without a pair of oversized shades that scream 90s R'n'B girly.

Jennifer Lopez and Emme coordinated their street style looks (Getty)

16-year-old Emme wore a pair of light wash balloon jeans (a go-to for influencers and Gen z's alike right now) complete with a lilac short-sleeved shirt and monochrome Converse.

Swapping their mum's sunglasses for the most teenage accessory of them all - they wore a giant pair of headphones around their neck.

Emme, just like JLo, is already an experimental style muse. From baggy jumpers to dungarees and argyle jumper combos, to blue and red hairstyles, they are a mini Lopez in the making.

Emme is following in their mum's stylish footsteps (Getty)

JLo shares twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and they were born on February 22, 2008.

Recently, she opened up about the two being her biggest fashion critics. In an appearance on The View, she explained that they're fans of her new album and accompanying movie This Is Me...Now, but not of her wearing crop tops.

"[...] when they heard this one, and they saw the movie just the other night at the premiere, they were, I think, really blown away," she said. "They were like, ‘Whoa. You did this? This is what you’ve been doing?’"

"And suddenly, you are all that," co-host Whoopi Goldberg replied. "Just for a second though," JLo clarified. "Then, it’s right back to 'Mom, don’t wear the crop top!’"

Emme truly is a mini JLo in the making...